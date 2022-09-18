‘The Challenge 38’: Tori Deal Hints at Chaotic Season With Ex Jordan Wiseley

The Challenge finalist Tori Deal and three-time champ Jordan Wiseley will return for season 38’s Ride or Dies, marking their first public reconciliation since their 2020 breakup.

Tori Deal says ‘The Challenge 38’ with ex Jordan Wiseley is ‘chaos’

Shortly after The Challenge: USA wrapped up, MTV announced The Challenge 38 with a “ride or die” theme. Similar to Battle of the Bloodlines, favorite cast members are paired up with their “ride or dies,” which include their non-famous friends and significant others.

Veteran Tori Deal returned for her seventh season with Devin Walker as her teammate. Fresh off his appearance on spinoff All Stars 3, Jordan Wiseley will also compete on Ride or Dies alongside OG Aneesa Ferreira.

These bonds CANNOT be broken…. or can they? ?



The Challenge: Ride Or Dies premieres WED, OCT 12 at 8/7c on @MTV. ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/kYmXdFxUvP — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 15, 2022

It’s reported that he joined the season midway as a replacement, surprising the cast and his ex-fiance Tori who apparently didn’t know he would participate as well.

After MTV announced the new season and the competitors, Tori responded to a fan who wondered how Rides or Dies “plays out” with the formerly engaged couple reuniting on camera for the first time since their split in the comment section of an Instagram post. “It’s a s*** show, enjoy,” she warned. The veteran followed it up by claiming it’s not a “s*** show” but “chaos” that the viewers will find “very entertaining.”

Tori previously said she would do a ‘Battle of the Exes’ season alongside Jordan

Jordan proposed to Tori during 2019’s War of the Worlds 2 after winning an elimination, and the pair returned as a power couple for season 35’s Total Madness.

Shortly before season 37’s Double Agents aired, in December 2020, they announced their separation. The January 6 episode teased a romantic connection between Tori and Fessy Shafaat as he admitted his attraction to her that he previously couldn’t pursue due to her relationship with Jordan.

Tori and Jordan met on The Challenge, fell in love on The Challenge, and now they just hit another relationship milestone on The Challenge! ? #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/wUvfcrZ3oW — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 10, 2019

Although the veteran insisted she never cheated on with Fessy in an Instagram story, she didn’t deny vacationing with him in Turks and Caicos following the season in a conversation with Aneesa during their MTV’s Official Challenge podcast.

A few weeks after the episode, Tori went live on Instagram to talk with her fans. One viewer asked if she would do another season with Jordan and the Are You the One? alum admitted she would “love to do” a Battle of the Exes theme with him. She added that it would be “amazing” if they had that opportunity. He has since revealed that MTV wanted him to compete alongside or against Tori in a future season before Ride or Dies but declined.

Details about Jordan and Tori’s split released

Tori and Jordan remained relatively quiet about their separation until December 2021, when alum Jemmye Carroll posted a video revealing information about their breakup.

She accused Tori of vacationing with Fessy before officially ending her engagement and claimed Jordan found out about the trip through social media. According to Jemmye, the Are You the One? alum wanted to fix their relationship while he kicked her out of the house.

Coincidentally this is what Tori said to Jordan when they were in the Final of XXX ?? #TheChallenge32 pic.twitter.com/JySS8ZAgXc — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 22, 2018

Tori responded to her co-star by denying the cheating accusations, insisting the two broke up in October 2020, and she went on vacation in December, a week after they announced their split. Afterward, Jordan broadcasted live on Instagram and admitted telling Jemmye about his breakup.

However, he claimed she “spun a bunch of stuff” and clarified that Tori didn’t cheat on him. Regardless, he called the situation “really f***ing shady” and referred to her as a “traitor.” He also implied that the vacation with Fessy ruined their chances of reconciliation. The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies premieres October 12 at 8/7c on MTV.

