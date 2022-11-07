‘The Challenge 38’ Veterans Reportedly Threatened to Quit if 2 Champs Showed Up

Veteran Aneesa Ferreira claimed cast members threatened to quit if two champs, Cara Maria Sorbello and CT Tamburello, entered The Challenge Season 38.

Rumors spread that Cara Maria Sorbello and CT Tamburello would join ‘The Challenge’ Season 38

After four episodes, three pairs of “heavy hitters,” including Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González, Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley, and Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo, joined the initial cast.

During MTV’s Official Challenge podcast, they joked about the seemingly endless parade of forming winners entering the house, and Aneesa shared a behind-the-scenes “secret.” According to the veteran, Veronica told her that five-time champ CT Tamburello alongside Cara Maria Sorbello, a two-time winner.

CT just might be a genius ? #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/O6tPppD8lA — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) April 22, 2021

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Fessy Says He’s Only ‘Worried About’ Jordan and CT — Not Johnny ‘Bananas’

Aneesa said Laurel Stucky wasn’t happy about it and noted that the two entering the house would’ve “ruffled a lot of feathers.” She claimed people threatened to walk off and jokingly wondered what would happen if the entire cast quit.

While Aneesa said she would’ve stayed regardless, the veterans know some players have such strong “beefs” with others that they would leave on the spot. Even though Veronica later admitted it was a joke, the two wanted to spread the rumor around the house. However, she said it only lasted a day because competitors got upset about it. It seemed as though the group especially didn’t want to see CT because he would’ve “killed everyone.”

Paulie Calafiore responded to the ‘walk off’ threats

After the episode went live, Cara’s boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, seemed to take exception to the threats of quitting if his girlfriend competed in the season.

He responded to a tweet Laurel posted about a question and answer she did on her Instagram, asking if she threatened to “walk off” if the two-time champ entered the house.

Did you see what Cara Maria tattooed on Paulie's leg!? ? Here's the big reveal… ? #TattooFar #TheChallenge32 pic.twitter.com/OHL8DvbaEA — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 4, 2018

While she hasn’t appeared to respond, her teammate for Ride or Die and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love cast member Jakk Maddox spoke up on her behalf.

He responded by posting screenshots of singer Demi Lovato telling someone to “stay away from her” and “get a job,” captioning it “enough.” Paulie and Cara, who last appeared in season 34’s War of the Worlds 2, haven’t returned for another season. However, the couple has expressed interest as they have told their followers that they haven’t received an invitation call from the producers.

Cara Maria is a three-time winner

In 2010, Massachusetts native Cara Maria debuted on Fresh Meat 2 alongside multi-season champion Darrell Taylor. However, she proved herself by returning to Cutthroat, where she finished second.

Cara Maria finished runner-up again alongside nemesis Laurel in Rival 2 before back-to-back early eliminations in Battle of the Exes and Battle of the Seasons.

Pole Wrestling is a Challenge elimination classic so we're throwing it back to this epic battle between Cara Maria and Ashley K! ? pic.twitter.com/XDM2TWtgTL — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 29, 2019

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Cara Maria Sorbello Addresses Rumors She’s Returning for Season 37

She went on to clock another second-place finish in Rivals 2 but barely missed the finals in Free Agents after eliminating three competitors. Cara Maria got her first win with cousin Jamie Banks in Battle of the Bloodlines.

Following an early elimination in Invasion of the Champions, she placed second in Dirty 30 and went on to earn her second win in Vendettas, which made her the first solo winner in the show’s history. She went on to compete in the next three seasons (Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, and War of the Worlds 2) and made it to the finals but didn’t get another win. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.