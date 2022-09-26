‘The Challenge’ Star Didn’t Return for ‘All Stars 3’ Because Production Was ‘Funny With the Money’

The Challenge star and The Real World alum Teck Holmes didn’t return for All Stars 3 after finishing in the finals during season 2. He has since revealed why he chose to break from the reality TV series and might not return.

Teck Holmes says he didn’t return for ‘The Challenge: All Stars 3’ due to the money

The Challenge star Teck Holmes competed in the first two installments of spinoff All Stars, placing fourth in his most recent appearance.

However, the Real World star opted not to return for the third season. In a September 2022 video, the Illinois native explained his decision.

According to Teck, he wanted a break, describing season 2 as “taxing, grueling, mentally exhausting, and stressful.” Additionally, he felt production did a few things that were “above board,” including “being funny with the money.”

The reality TV star clarified, pointing out that the cast competed for $500,000, which became his “precedent.” In season 2, Teck thought the prize cash remained the same and recalled host TJ Lavin telling the cast they were competing for half a million.

Teck says future cast members should decline if the prize money isn’t what they want

However, the Real World alum says it changed along the way as the presenter later claimed they would win their share of the prize with a teammate.

Teck questioned why production didn’t already reveal that to the cast as he felt they should have already known.

The reality star continued, pointing out that the competitors go through a lot on the show. Therefore, he believes they can’t do it “at a discount.”

Teck finished by urging future cast members to ask about the cash prize before competing and then decline if they’re not playing for the total of $500,000. “Can’t be taken advantage of twice,” he added.

Tyson Apostol says production misled them about prize money during ‘The Challenge: USA’

At the beginning of spinoff The Challenge: USA, it appeared as though the personalities were competing for $500,000. However, winners Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina, the only two to finish the final, ended up splitting the prize, including money from the bank accounts of disqualified players or those who quit.

According to finalist Tyson Apostol, the producers purposefully misled the contestants about the cash. He claimed the producers told them one winner would take home the half-million prize until the final day when they were informed: “it’s only half, and then everybody’s bonuses are coming out of that as well.”

After filming, the Survivor champ said he expressed his thoughts regarding their “dirty move to mislead us like that” to a producer, who reportedly admitted the crew didn’t think anyone would join the cast to compete for $250,000.

“I, for sure, wouldn’t be here,” Tyson claimed if they were upfront about the prize winnings. Teck retweeted the interview, adding the show could be called “lies, lies, and more lies because there will definitely be plenty coming from production!” The Challenge 38 premieres October 12 at 8/7c on MTV.

