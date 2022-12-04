‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ Rumored to Start Filming in January 2023

Paramount+’s The Challenge: All Stars mostly features fan-favorites viewers haven’t seen in years, resulting in the spinoff becoming a hit. The competitive reality TV show has wrapped up three seasons, with the fourth scheduled to begin filming next month. While the cast hasn’t been released, a few OG players are already linked to the new season.

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 4 is rumored to start filming next month

According to the popular spoiler account, PinkRose cast members for The Challenge: All Stars 4 are completing medical tests and preparing to fly out to the currently undetermined location to begin filming.

They’re rumored to start filming at the beginning of January for at least six weeks. Longstanding host TJ Lavin will likely present the season.

#TheChallengeAllStars returns to #ParamountPlus for Season 3 on May 11! Twenty-four of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest challengers will test physical and emotional boundaries to prove who is the best of the best. pic.twitter.com/0ELtSm6WVF — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Challenge All Stars’ Season 3: Mark Long’s Age, Height, Girlfriend, and Net Worth

It’s too early to name the cast members, but three-time champ Derrick Kosinski and The Gauntlet 3 winner Nehemiah Clark, who have both competed in all three seasons of All Stars, three-time champ Veronica Portillo, and two-time winner Rachel Robinson are believed to compete this season.

Viewers haven’t seen Rachel since 2012’s Battle of the Exes. Additionally, she and Veronica previously dated, which might make for an interesting season if they are both cast for the upcoming season.

Three seasons of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ has aired

Two-time winner Mark Long pitched for a season featuring OG competitors that went viral in June 2020. The Challenge’s production company teamed up with him and created the spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars, to premiere on streaming giant, Paramount+.

The first season debuted in April 2021 with fan favorites who hadn’t competed in several years, including Trishelle Cannatella, Laterrian Wallace, and Ruthie Alcaide.

Reflection sets in for the OG's after a season of many challenges, tuff competition, and stronger bonds during #TheChallengeAllStars reunion, now streaming on @paramountplus ? #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/QnTwkAoh84 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 9, 2021

Yes Duffy, who last competed in 2002’s Battle of the Sexes, pulled out the win, taking home the $500,000 prize. The second season aired in November of the same year featuring more OG competitors, including Tina Barta, Tecumshea “Teck” Holmes, and Cohutta Grindstaff.

This time, they competed in pairs for most of the season, and MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion controversially walked away with the win. The Challenge: All Stars 3 debuted in May 2022. The competitors had to work in teams for the finals, and Wes Bergmann and Jonna, for the second time in a row, pulled out the victory.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 and ‘Global Championship’ are currently airing and filming

Currently, the flagship series is in its 38th season, Ride or Dies, which encouraged current cast members to return with their friends or loved ones as teammates, similar to 2015’s season 27 Battle of the Bloodlines.

So far, nine teams have exited the competition, including one duo that quit.

#TheChallengeAllStars discussed Katie and Trishelle's heated confrontation and with never before seen footage we learn Trishelle was ? close to calling it quits. ? Watch the reunion now streaming on @paramountplus ? #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/NI8m83GM5a — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 8, 2021

RELATED: ‘The Challenge: All Stars’: Jonna Mannion Revealed Producer Talked Her out of Quitting

Another spinoff, The Challenge: Global Championship, which invites veterans and champs from the MTV flagship series and other adaptations, including USA, Argentina, Australia, and United Kingdom, to compete for the title and a cash prize, has concluded filming.

It’s unclear when the show is scheduled to debut. The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies is airing Wednesdays on MTV.