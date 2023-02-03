‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ Spoilers: 1 Player Allegedly Quit Due to an Argument

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast and eliminations.]

The Challenge: All Stars 4 has kicked off and is reportedly already filled with drama. According to spoiler accounts, one player quit the Paramount+ hosted reality TV competition early due to a tense argument.

Janelle Casanave reportedly quit due to an argument

The Challenge: All Stars 4 recently began filming, and popular spoiler account PinkRose on Vevmo has started releasing details about the season.

According to the spoiler, who has correctly revealed elimination matchups and winners, veteran Tyrie Ballard was among the first sent home.

In just 2️⃣ days a new Challenge champion will be crowned. ? Sound off below ? if you think Darrell and Janelle got this in the bag! #TheChallengeAllStars2 pic.twitter.com/cyzBh2IT0C — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 11, 2022

Additionally, former champ and All Stars 2 runner-up Janelle Casanave allegedly quit around the beginning of the competition.

It’s reported that All Stars 2 finalist Ayanna Mackins got into racially and politically charged arguments with veteran Brandon Nelson, couple Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett, and Janelle, allegedly resulting in the latter choosing to remove herself from the competition. The spoiler account claims the season likely won’t feature the arguments.

Janelle previously said she might not return for another season of ‘The Challenge’

After a decade-long break, Janelle returned for All Stars 2, hoping to secure her second win. Although they performed well together throughout the competition, the two found themselves in elimination near the end as others perceived them as the strongest duo remaining.

The former champs pulled it out and advanced to the finals, finishing second. However, after the show, she answered questions on her January 2022 Instagram story, where she admitted she might not return for another season.

Will Janelle's back injury force her to leave the game? ? Find out on a BRAND NEW episode of #TheChallengeAllStars2 now streaming on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/bqxNwSKJIo — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 6, 2022

Janelle accused the producers of mishandling the final as she claims the lockbox containing the winning money at the end of the final never opened, even though she’s confident she had the correct combination. The runner-up later broke into tears over the situation during a January 2022 interview with Challenge Mania when they discussed the controversial finale.

Winner MJ Garrett claimed they received a fourth step from producers about how to open the lockbox in an interview, and she accused the crew of “staging” the ending for MJ and other champ Jonna Mannion. As she’s had another tough time on the show, viewers will likely not see Janelle on the competition series again.

Tony Raines disqualified from ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’

Vendettas finalist Tony Raines, who fans have wanted to return since his last appearance in 2018 for Final Reckoning, seemingly didn’t last long in All Stars 4. It appears as though the fan-favorite got disqualified from the competition, apparently leading to Extreme Challenge winner and alternate Syrus Yarbrough joining the cast as a replacement. However, he went home shortly later.

In honor of #NationalCheeseDay, we're throwing it back to the birth of Tony Time ? pic.twitter.com/3ysAUSTy3q — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 4, 2019

Two-time champ Rachel Robinson and Ayanna have also reportedly gotten eliminated, although it’s currently unclear who sent them home. Here’s everyone allegedly still competing for the title and cash prize:

Kefla Hare – ‘Road Rules: Down Under’

1 season, 1 win

Last appeared in Real World vs. Road Rules (2nd season, 1999)

Flora Alekseyeun – ‘The Real World: Miami’

1 season

Last appeared in Battle of the Seasons (2002)

Adam Larson – ‘Road Rules: The Quest’

3 seasons, 1 win

Last appeared in The Gauntlet 2 (2005)

Jay Gotti – ‘The Real World: Ex-Plosion’

1 season

Last appeared in Battle of the Exes 2 (2015)

-made it to the finals but infamously quit when he couldn’t consume glasses filled with liquid fish eggs

Averey Tressler – ‘The Real World: Portland’

2 seasons

Last appeared in Rivals 3 (2016)

Cara Maria Sorbello – ‘Fresh Meat 2’

14 seasons, 7 finals, 2 wins

Last appeared in War of the Worlds 2 (2019)

Leroy Garrett – ‘The Real World: Las Vegas 2’

12 seasons, 5 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

Nicole Zanatta – ‘The Real World: Skeletons’

3 seasons, 2 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

-medically disqualified in her past two seasons due to injuries

Kam Williams – ‘Are You The One? 5’

5 seasons, 3 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

Ace Amerson – ‘The Real World: Paris’

Four seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in All Stars 1 (2021)

Steve Meinke – ‘Road Rules: The Quest’

1 season

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Derek Chavez – ‘The Real World: Cancun’

3 seasons

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Jasmine Reynaud – ‘The Real World: Cancun’

5 seasons

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Ryan Kehoe – ‘The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2’

5 seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Tina Barta – ‘Road Rules: South Pacific’

5 seasons, 2 finals

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

Brad Fiorenza – ‘The Real World: San Diego’

10 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

-finished runner-up

Veronica Portillo – ‘Road Rules: Semester at Sea’

12 seasons, 1 final, 3 wins

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

Laurel Stucky – ‘Fresh Meat 2’

7 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win

Last appeared in Ride or Dies (2022)