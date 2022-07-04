‘The Challenge: All Stars’: Many Fans Side Against Kailah Casillas in Disagreement With Nia Moore

Shortly before the finals in The Challenge: All Stars 3, Kailah Casillas seemingly cheated off Nia Moore, upsetting the latter. After the episode, many fans sided against Kailah and didn’t like how she handled the situation.

Some fans don’t think it’s a big deal that Kailah Casillas cheated off Nia Moore

During The Challenge: All Stars 3 Episode 9, the remaining players had to face off in one last challenge before starting the finals, where the losers would receive a disadvantage.

It came down to Nia Moore and Kailah Casillas, and the latter seemingly copied answers, ultimately winning. Nia got irritated that Kailah cheated off her, and she confronted the Florida native.

However, Kailah insisted she didn’t purposefully cheat, insisting her eyes only “wandered.” The Real World: Portland alum seemingly didn’t buy her excuse.

Following the episode, viewers debate over who was wrong in the situation on Reddit. One person acknowledged that Kailah “100% cheated” but noted it didn’t matter as they’re in a competition. They continued and pointed out that players regularly cheat by looking at their opponent’s board, which is why they mess up their answers after finishing.

Other fans didn’t like how Kailah behaved when Nia confronted her

Someone else claimed that production typically allows cheating “unless explicitly mentioned” and would have repositioned the boards if they wanted to prevent it.

The user also feels that Kailah is getting called out for it because she’s the “villain” of the season. The 29-year-old is also getting backlash for how she went about the situation, as many viewers find it “frustrating” that she denied it and pretended not to know.

Additionally, others didn’t appreciate how Kailah “acted like Nia was her friend” before smirking after the Real World alum walked away.

Others believe Kailah intentionally used the moment to get under Nia’s skin as she knew it would irritate the 33-year-old if she “played dumb and refused to admit it,” believing the Florida native purposefully “gaslighted” Nia. One person thinks Kailah tried to have Nia painted as a “sore loser” in the edit. Some believe Nia is justified in her anger about the cheating and are proud of the reality TV star for “keeping her composure.”

Nia and Kailah secretly had a deal during ‘The Challenge: All Stars 3’

Throughout The Challenge: All Stars 3, Nia seemingly only had one loyalty (Jordan Wiseley), while Kailah was the founder of a massive alliance, the Treehouse, consisting of herself, Sylvia Elsrode, Jemmye Carroll, Tina [Barta] Bridges, Roni Chance, Veronica Portillo, and Derrick Kosinski.

However, she revealed she secretly aligned with alliance leaders Sylvia and Kailah when they approached her about working together during the first night.

Talking to AfterBuzz TV, Nia recalled she didn’t want to make game decisions while drunk. Therefore, she slept on it and agreed to the deal, which she interpreted as they wouldn’t target each other the following day.

However, as the season progressed, the Battle of the Exes 2 finalist said she got “uncomfortable” with Kailah and Sylva’s “mean girl, unwanted conversations and side comments.” Additionally, Nia felt the ladies tried to make rivals KellyAnne Judd and Kendal [Sheppard] Darnell feel unwelcome and attempted to “create division” between their rooms. The Challenge: All Stars airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.

