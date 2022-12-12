‘The Challenge’ Alum Leroy Garrett Calls Fatherhood the ‘Greatest Thing’ That’s Happened to Him

The Challenge stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett met during 2018’s Vendettas and officially began dating in February 2020. The two announced their engagement in May 2022 and welcomed their first child together, Kingston, shortly later on May 17. Leroy has since called fatherhood “the greatest thing” that’s happened to him.

Leroy Garrett calls fatherhood the ‘greatest thing’ that’s happened to him

Since welcoming Kingston, The Challenge stars Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams have begun house hunting in their hometown of Houston, Texas, and he continues to focus on his budding career as a barber after retiring from the reality TV competition show.

In a December 2022 Instagram post, Leroy uploaded a picture of him pushing his son in a stroller with a huge grin on his face.

He captioned the post, “Fatherhood is one of the greatest things that happened to me.” Additionally, The Challenge alum called “daddy duty” fortunate because he enjoys spending time with King. Although Leroy admitted becoming a father hasn’t been the easiest, he still appreciates it.

“I love being a dad,” he closed. The Challenge stars including host TJ Lavin, two-time champ Cara Maria Sorbello, Final Reckoning finalist Natalie Negrotti, seven-time winner and close friend Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, former champ Nehemiah Clark, four-time finalist Cory Wharton, and fianceé Kam commented on the post with their praise for the first-time dad.

Leroy has retired from ‘The Challenge’

After initially hitting it off during her rookie season, Vendettas, Kam and Leroy attempted to date before he admitted he didn’t want a serious relationship.

She eventually moved on to UK native Theo Campbell before they reconnected during War of the Worlds 2. Following the season, they officially began dating and have remained inseparable ever since then.

He announced his retirement from the long-running reality TV competition series after Double Agents.

Although the couple ran the house, they came up short in the finals, as she placed second and he finished third. While Leroy doesn’t have any plans to return, Kam hasn’t officially ruled out her return. The three-time finalist recently gave birth, so it’s unclear when she will compete in another season.

Leroy and Kam Williams announced their engagement in May 2022

In late 2021, after Double Agents aired, the pair announced their first baby together with a series of pictures on Instagram.

After announcing the gender as a boy, they held a baby shower a few months later in April, where several castmates attended, including Bananas, Nehemiah, Nelson Thomas, Kaycee Clark, Nany González, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Jordan Wiseley, and Nia Moore.

The co-stars shared moments and pictures from the celebration on their social media, but one story caught many fans’ eyes.

In Nelson’s video, he aimed the camera at Kam’s finger and excitedly asked her to show off her new engagement ring. However, the two didn’t make an official announcement until a couple of weeks later, in May 2022, shortly before welcoming their son. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.