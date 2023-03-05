‘The Challenge’: Amanda Garcia Might Have Hinted at Return

The Challenge veteran Amanda Garcia last competed in Spies, Lies, and Allies, where she hooked up with Fessy Shafaat, and they attempted a relationship after the show. They have since split, and Amanda has reunited with her ex Ray Reinhardt. After skipping season 38’s Ride or Dies, she might have hinted at a return.

Amanda Garcia hints at return to ‘The Challenge’

During last season’s Spies, Lies, and Allies, Amanda Garcia nearly made the finals before Tori Deal eliminated her shortly beforehand. She then skipped Ride or Dies as veteran Nelson Thomas claimed he initially reached out to partner with her for the season.

The Colorado native tweeted that she didn’t watch Ride or Dies but congratulated Devin Walker for getting his first win, conveniently leaving out Tori.

Question…. Are steroids vegan? ??? — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) March 3, 2023

A couple of weeks later, Amanda asked if steroids are vegan with laughing emojis. Many interpreted her tweet as a dig at Tori because she didn’t congratulate her for winning and has had beef with the veteran.

Additionally, some viewers don’t think it’s fair that Devin had to drink all the disgusting smoothies during the second day in the finals due to Tori’s vegan diet, as Horacio Gutiérrez didn’t get to fire all the golf balls in a later stage. Her tweet throwing shade might hint that she’s ready to return for another season.

Amanda made her reality TV debut on ‘Are You the One?’ Season 3

At the age of 22, Amanda joined the cast of the reality TV dating series Are You the One? (2015) in its third season, looking for her perfect match.

She quickly connected with Mike Crescenzo, and they sat next to each other for the first two ceremonies until it became apparent they weren’t a match. She moved on with Austin Sheets and Chuck Mowery before getting into a drunken altercation with Mike.

I hope Magic Mike is ready to feel Amanda's wrath on tomorrow's #AYTO.https://t.co/OLdL4qiPPH — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) October 13, 2015

It turned violent when he pushed her off the bed, leading to his immediate removal. Amanda went on to figure out Alec Gonzalez was her perfect match, but they never attempted a relationship.

Shortly after appearing on AYTO, the Colorado native joined The Challenge for its 28th season, Rivals 3, alongside Nelson, her nemesis at the time. Additionally, she competed in Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, and Spies, Lies, and Allies. She hasn’t made a final yet.

Amanda nearly appeared on ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

During AYTO? 3, Amanda and Nelson butt heads when he appeared to side with Mike after the altercation. They joined Rivals 3 after the premiere episode as replacements and won an elimination together before their swift exit shortly later.

Their short-lived partnership still brought them closer, and they became great friends. Nelson and Amanda continued to protect each other in future seasons, establishing themselves as unspoken allies.

Amanda's going back home to the ultimate prize, her son. ? #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/KZpnR1svqh — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 13, 2021

Speaking to The Challenge Mania podcast after his Ride or Dies appearance, Nelson admitted he initially reached out to Amanda to team up with him for the season. However, she declined as she’s currently raising her family.

Although he considered her his actual “ride or die,” he ended up partnering with his ex and Are You the One? alum Nurys Mateo. Amanda appears to have rekindled her romance with fianceé Ray Reinhardt, and they are raising their son, Avonni Anthony, 3, together.