‘The Challenge’: Amber Borzotra Gets Emotional Over Being ‘Misunderstood’ and Lack of Genuine Friends in the Game

The Challenge champ Amber Borzotra hasn’t found a solid alliance despite competing in three back-to-back seasons. During a recent podcast, she got emotional when discussing her inability to form connections, admitting she felt “misunderstood.”

Amber Borzotra thinks other castmates’ refusal to work with her is ‘deeper’ than the game

Despite competing on The Challenge three times, and winning one, Big Brother alum Amber Borzotra still feels like an outcast from her other castmates.

She opened up about it during an emotional conversation with the Challenge Mania podcast, admitting she felt “so uncomfortable” in the house.

According to the Nashville native, she tried to open up to a few castmates during season 38’s Ride or Dies but now believes they’ve talked about her behind her back. Therefore, Amber said she felt “dumb” for trusting them.

The Double Agents champ claims they defend their actions by calling it gameplay, but she thinks it’s “deeper than that.” She continued, noting she tries to fit in but sees everyone else relating to each other and not her, making her feel like an “outcast.” The inability to find her group has taken its toll on the one-time winner, as she admitted she isolates herself in the house.

Amber got emotional over being ‘misunderstood’

Amber then got emotional when she began talking about being “misunderstood” and her desire to make friends in the game, adding, “it’s not necessarily about the money.”

Additionally, the reality TV star called not having those connections the “hardest thing.” Even though Amber acknowledged her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer, as someone who had her back this season, she noted that she wants other females to hang out with and bond with in the house.

Although she questioned why she hadn’t found her place after three seasons, Amber named Free Agents winner Laurel Stucky, her partner and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love star Jakk Maddox, Survivor champ Michele Fitzgerald, and veteran Nany González as competitors she connected with during Ride or Dies.

Otherwise, she noted her inability to form connections in the house bothers her so much because she doesn’t understand why.

Devin Walker has accused Amber of being manipulative

During her first season, the reality TV star turned on Amber Martinez and threw her into elimination. Additionally, a newly formed alliance featuring former Big Brother players seemingly refused to accept her as a number.

She went on to win the season, but some castmates labeled her untrustworthy and fake, which has since followed her. During a November 2022 episode of Death, Taxes, and Bananas, castmate Devin Walker, who has competed in all of Amber’s seasons as well, gave his perspective of the Double Agents champ.

He said the Big Brother alum had multiple agreements with other teams, which she accused him of, and claimed his co-star used “low-level real-world manipulation tactics” to get her way in the house. Additionally, the two-time finalist thinks nothing is “off-limits” for Amber and believes she manipulates competitors by using her tears and their weaknesses against them.

Devin pointed out their three seasons together and noted that he’s caught on to her game. According to the Are You the One? star, he’s convinced that Amber reverted to her winning strategy from Double Agents, in which she lied and offered shallow compliments after realizing her Spies, Lies, and Allies gameplay didn’t work. The Challenge is available to stream on MTV and Paramount+.