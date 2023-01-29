‘The Challenge’: Amber Borzotra Hinted at Pregnancy Before Announcement

The Challenge champ Amber Borzotra recently announced that she and her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer, are expecting a child together. Shortly before sharing the news, Amber hinted at the pregnancy during an interview.

Amber Borzotra hinted at pregnancy before the announcement

Following her exit on The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies, former champ Amber Borzotra appeared on co-star and seven-time winner Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas.

She talked about her experience in the house playing alongside boyfriend Chauncey Palmer and her difficulty finding true allies. Additionally, Amber opened up about things that happened in the house, including believing her castmates over Michele Fitzgerald, someone who did have her back, and her interactions with Devin Walker.

Amber B. isn't apologizing for how she played AND WON the game. #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/UUfSeNL6dR — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 6, 2021

She also talked about her tendency to cry, pointing to a commercial with a pregnant woman that brought her to tears as proof. Johnny then asked, “why are you so emotional these days,” causing her to chuckle before insisting that anything makes her cry, “it doesn’t have to do with anything else.”

A couple of days after the interview went live, she announced her pregnancy with her first child. Boyfriend Chauncey reposted the news, adding, “we lit,” with the fingers crossed, fire, and heart emojis.

Chauncey Palmer said ‘The Challenge’ brought him and Amber closer together

After their first elimination win in episode 7, Chauncey appeared on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, discussing his relationship with Amber. The rookie claimed the two met through social media when she followed him and began “liking” his pictures.

Chauncey noticed her and reached out to her for an opportunity to collaborate. After meeting in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, to create the content, they began a relationship in August 2021. The couple quickly relocated to Los Angeles, where they started living together.

i want someone who looks at me the same way Amber looks at Chauncey ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/cbtvMaXwBC — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 19, 2023

Although he wasn’t familiar with the MTV competition show, Chauncey considered an opportunity and wanted to participate. However, he wanted to make sure that Amber wanted to return as she’s had a rough time the past couple of seasons.

According to him, she had no plans to compete this season but returned for him so he would get the exposure. Although he noted they didn’t have the easiest time in the house, Chauncey pointed out that living in that environment brought each other closer as a couple as they didn’t have phones or real life to distract them. He believes the experience helped them communicate better and thinks it confirmed that she’s his person. Speaking to Bananas, Amber noted that she saw a different side of Chauncey in the house, including his ability to remain calm under pressure.

Amber and Chauncey were eliminated shortly before the finals in ‘The Challenge 38’

Despite Amber’s status as a returning champ, the couple remained under the radar for several episodes.

However, Nelson Thomas, someone she considered one of her top allies, threw the duo straight into elimination after he believed she called Devin a snake.

Sad to see you go and even SADDER to watch you leave. ? Super vets, Darrell and Veronica, give their final words after losing to Amber and Chauncey in elimination.



See who the house targets next when #TheChallenge38 airs tonight at 8p on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/Qeh1oHjWn2 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 30, 2022

They got their revenge a few episodes later when she got him nominated, and Chauncey sealed the deal by protecting Bananas over Nelson when he drew the “safe” dagger, ultimately sending the veteran home.

After Amber won a solo elimination and the team twist ended, the couple reunited as teammates. However, their choice to nominate themselves shortly before the finals came back to bite them as they were sent home. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.