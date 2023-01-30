‘The Challenge’: Amber Borzotra Clarifies Why She Nominated Herself for Elimination: ‘What Friends?’

When Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer nominated themselves for elimination in The Challenge 38, castmates, namely Devin Walker, accused her of having ulterior motives. She recently responded, admitting it “pisses me off.”

When Amber Borzotra and her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer, lost the daily mission featured in episode 15, they saw the writing on the walls and opted to nominate themselves for elimination. However, their choice seemed to backfire when the two were sent home.

After they announced their decision to head straight into the sand, castmates, namely Devin Walker, thought they had ulterior motives. He considered it a “hail mary” in changing the rhetoric about her and presenting herself as someone who sacrificed her game for her friends if she returned.

Amber B. isn't apologizing for how she played AND WON the game. #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/UUfSeNL6dR — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 6, 2021

During Amber’s January 2023 appearance on co-star and seven-time winner Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas, he played the clip in which Devin made his claims for her. She responded, “what friends” and insisted she had already mentally checked out of the game due to her grandmother’s death.

The former champ said she and Chauncey had their own reasons but claimed hers stemmed from knowing she would stay if it were meant to be or return home to her family, who needed her. Additionally, Amber admitted the rhetoric that she had ulterior motives “pisses me off” because she thinks she’s “damned if I do, damned if I don’t.” The Big Brother champ also wondered why her castmates didn’t tell her how they felt as she left believing they were on good terms.

Chauncey Palmer and Amber went home shortly before ‘The Challenge 38’

Following her Double Agents rookie win and forgettable Spies, Lies, and Allies performance, Amber returned for Ride or Dies alongside Chauncey.

The couple competed OK together as they didn’t win any daily missions but sent former champs Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo home reasonably early into the competition.

Sad to see you go and even SADDER to watch you leave. ? Super vets, Darrell and Veronica, give their final words after losing to Amber and Chauncey in elimination.



See who the house targets next when #TheChallenge38 airs tonight at 8p on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/Qeh1oHjWn2 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 30, 2022

She ended up in elimination a few weeks later after Moriah Jadea saved Nany González over her, but Amber pulled out the win, sending rookie threat Nurys Mateo home. She reunited with her boyfriend, and they remained under the radar for the next couple of weeks until their daily challenge loss in episode 15.

They knew they didn’t have allies in the house, so they opted to throw themselves into elimination. However, the two were overpowered in the round, going home shortly before the finals.

Amber is likely taking a break after ‘The Challenge 38’

Speaking to Bananas, the former champ talked about her issues with female castmates, noting she can’t seem to penetrate their “clique.”

Additionally, she doesn’t understand the “cattiness” as Amber considers herself a girls’ girl” and roots for their success in the house.

A king giving Amber her flowers ? ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/odzWzHyNuu — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 5, 2023

However, other competitors have painted a different picture of the Double Agents champ. For example, Devin Walker has accused her of employing “low-level manipulation tactics” and giving fake compliments.

Due to her experiences in the house over her past three consecutive seasons and family issues, Amber wants to take time to “reset” before returning again. Additionally, she announced her pregnancy with her and Chauncey’s child, likely resulting in a break from the competitive series as well.