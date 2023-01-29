‘The Challenge’: Amber Borzotra Says She ‘Needs Time to Reset’ Before Returning

The Challenge star Amber Borzotra has competed in three straight seasons, winning her first. However, she recently admitted she “needs time to reset” before returning for another season.

Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer nominated themselves for elimination in ‘The Challenge 38’

Former champ Amber Borzotra hasn’t had the easiest time during her experience on The Challenge. Things didn’t get better when she returned with her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer, for season 38’s Ride or Dies.

The two found themselves blindsided into elimination by someone Nelson Thomas, who they considered an ally, and Moriah Jadea sent her into the sand after initially agreeing to protect each other.

Therefore, the couple saw the writing on the wall when they lost the daily mission in episode 16 and nominated themselves for elimination.

However, Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley sent them home. Following her exit, Amber appeared on co-star and seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzo’s podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas, where she doubled down on her decision.

Amber’ needs time to reset’ before returning for another season of ‘The Challenge’

According to the Double Agents winner, they knew everyone’s position in the house and didn’t see the point in convincing anyone.

Additionally, she didn’t want to find out the hard way if someone would save her or not, again, as she felt excluded from the girls’ “clique” she thought they had formed. The Big Brother also noted she wasn’t focused on the game due to her grandmother’s death, playing a role in her choice to self-nominate.

As a result of her difficult season, Amber admitted she “needs time to reset” before returning because she wants to have a “better mindset” when competing.

There’s another reason the former champ won’t immediately return for another season. A couple of days after her appearance on the podcast, Amber announced she and Chauncey are expecting their first child together. She shared her pregnancy on social media with a picture highlighting her bump alongside the caption, “call me mama because I’m having a baby!”

Amber won her first season of ‘The Challenge’

After a short-lived appearance in the CBS reality competition series Big Brother 16 (2014), Amber debuted on The Challenge Season 36’s Double Agents.

Partnered with four-time champ Darrell Taylor, they remained under the radar until their first daily mission win in episode 9. However, she immediately found herself in elimination against Amber Martinez because she and other castmates considered her two-faced.

She went on to send Big T Fazakerley home before teaming up with CT Tamburello in the finals, which they won. However, she couldn’t gain strong allies and quickly became a target, getting sent into elimination during episode 4.

Even though she won, the returning champ was sent home a few episodes later. She returned for season 38’s Ride or Dies, where the couple remained out of the spotlight for a while. After sending her former teammate home, Amber won a solo elimination before teaming back up with Chauncey until their exit shortly before the finals. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.