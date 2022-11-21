‘The Challenge’ Star Aneesa Ferreira Shares Her ‘Real World’ Casting Story

The Challenge fan-favorite Aneesa Ferreira has appeared in 16 seasons on the competitive series since 2003. Before competing in the popular series, she participated in the wildly successful Real World franchise, making her debut on season 11’s Chicago. The Pennsylvania native recently shared her casting story during a podcast.

Aneesa Ferreira shares ‘Real World’ casting story

Before Aneesa Ferreira began competing in The Challenge, she initially appeared on The Real World: Chicago as one of seven strangers picked to live in a house together. During the November 9 episode of the podcast The Loft, Aneesa shared her casting story.

According to the Pennsylvania native, she first heard about it from someone in her college psychology class. The classmate suggested she audition, believing Aneesa had the perfect personality for it, but the Pennsylvania native wasn’t interested at the time.

However, after playing with her band one night in Philadelphia, her friends convinced her to go to an audition. Although she said she wasn’t feeling well at the time, Aneesa went anyway.

She recalled the producers split them into groups of 10 and had them talk about then-president George H.W. Bush and Valentine’s Day, two things Aneesa had no interest in. The Pennsylvania native pointed out that the Real World crew probably felt they could cast “three people in one” as she’s Black, Jewish, and gay and landed a spot in the 11th season.

Aneesa was a cast member of ‘The Real World: Chicago’ in 2001

When Aneesa became a cast member, she was described as an interracial “liberal lesbian” who enjoys walking around nude and doesn’t mind showering with males.

Although Aneesa is characterized as someone with a “quick temper,” she’s also described as caring and fiercely loyal to her friends.

Throughout her season, Aneesa got into several arguments with small-town girl Tonya Cooley, who didn’t understand the Pennsylvania native, and had multiple disagreements with her mother, who had trouble accepting her daughter’s sexual orientation.

Aneesa had a couple of romances on the show and formed a close friendship with Theo Gant III.

Aneesa currently competes in ‘The Challenge’

Following her time on The Real World, Aneesa debuted on the competitive spinoff The Challenge for Battle of the Sexes.

However, she went home before the finals. She returned for Battle of the Sexes 2 but only lasted one episode longer. In her next season, The Gauntlet 2, Aneesa performed well with the veterans and advanced to the finals, although they ultimately lost.

She returned for The Duel, where she sent three players home before getting eliminated just before the finals. Aneesa had almost the same fate in The Inferno 3 before making the finals in Duel 2, where she placed third.

The Pennsylvania native has returned for nine more seasons but hasn’t returned to the finals since then. She hopes to turn things around for Ride or Dies partnered with three-time champ Jordan Wiseley. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.