‘The Challenge’: Aneesa and Jordan Had Unaired Fight Over Tori After He Cuddled With Nurys

The Challenge stars Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal reunited after breaking off their engagement for the first time in almost two years during season 38’s Ride or Dies. The two cuddled in the bed together, but he eventually moved on to snuggling rookie Nurys Mateo in front of his ex-fianceé. They fought over it, as she felt disrespected by his actions. However, he apparently got into a heated exchange with his teammate and Tori’s best friend, Aneesa Ferreira, beforehand off-screen. In a recent episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, the veteran admitted she thought the two wouldn’t perform together for the mini-final due to their blowup.

Jordan Wiseley and Nurys Mateo are getting close during ‘The Challenge 38’

After ex-fianceé Jordan Wiseley and best friend Aneesa Ferreira entered The Challenge: Ride or Dies as a duo, Tori Deal admittedly thought she and Jordan would rekindle things

She explained the breakup sent her into a tailspin where she eventually sought help for her mental health, leading to her choice to get on medication for it.

Therefore, the reality TV star believes she’s in a better place. Shortly after he entered the house, the exes had a conversation where she apologized for her part and promised always to have his back.

They appeared to get along fine in the house as the two cuddled in bed and joked around the house wrestling. However, he also began to get acquainted with rookie Nurys Mateo, noting it “felt good” to have someone in the house to snuggle with as it made the competition more manageable.

Aneesa Ferreira on the Tori and Jordan exchange

The two cuddled around the house, including in front of Tori, upsetting his ex as she thought they had their own thing going on.

Jordan eventually talked to her about it, and it caused a heated exchange as she found it disrespectful, but he wanted to continue pursuing Nurys.

Following the episode, Aneesa, who also co-hosts MTV’s The Challenge Official Podcast, appeared on the show, where they discussed the tension between the formerly engaged couple.

Aneesa, who is partnered with Jordan but also best friends with Tori, gave her take on the situation.

Aneesa and Jordan got into a fight before the mini-final

She explained she observed her teammate and his love interest cuddling while watching a movie and made eye contact with her friend before Tori walked out of the house.

When they talked, Aneesa recalled the reality TV star admitting the encounter made her “uncomfortable.”

According to the veteran, her partner asked what happened with Tori, but Aneesa refused to tell him due to her loyalty to her friend and thought the three-time finalist should have the opportunity to talk to him herself.

However, it backfired as Aneesa noted the interaction caused a fight between her and her teammate heading into the mini-final challenge. She admitted the two almost refused to perform together but put their differences aside as soon as host TJ Lavin blew the horn. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.