‘The Challenge’: Aneesa Has ‘No Hard Feelings’ About Nany Targeting Her Injury in Final Elimination

Nany González and Aneesa Ferreira faced off in the last elimination of The Challenge: Ride or Dies. It appears Nany intentionally tackled Aneesa low, and she seemingly hurt her injured ankle more, upsetting some fans who considered it a “dirty move.” Aneesa recently addressed it.

Many fans thought Nany Gonzalez pulled a ‘dirty move’ by targeting Aneesa Ferreira’s injury

Shortly after Day 2 of the finals in The Challenge: Ride or Dies aired, Aneesa Ferreira, rolled her ankle when teammate Jordan Wiseley suggested they run off the marked trail and through the forest.

Regardless, she powered through the remaining legs. However, after navigating through the dark corn maze, they reached host T.J. Lavin last, earning them a spot in elimination against Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González.

Competing in Balls In, which requires the players to score points by getting a ball into a goal with a same-gender contestant from the opposing team attempting to block them, an undersized Nany thought she only stood a chance against Aneesa by tackling her low.

Her gameplay worked, although it ended with Aneesa in pain, and she and Bananas moved on to the final stage. After the first part of the reunion aired, the veteran addressed Nany’s perceived “dirty move” during a February 2023 episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.

Aneesa has ‘no hard feelings’ about Nany targeting injury

Host and alum Da’Vonne Rogers admitted she thought Nany went too low, but Devyn Simone defended the gameplay, pointing to it as her only choice to win.

The two-time finalist also noted they were competing for a million dollars. Aneesa chimed in, noting she only has a “mass” advantage on Nany. Therefore, the veteran intended to carry her into the circle, where the goal was located.

However, she pointed out that Nany already knew that and claimed Bananas encouraged his teammate to hit her low. The Pennsylvania native doesn’t fault Nany for doing “what she had to,” noting that the four-time finalist didn’t cause her injury.

Additionally, Aneesa acknowledged Nany going into “survival mode” as they were competing for a hefty paycheck. She also noted that the Real World star has been “discredited” throughout her 10-year Challenge career and understands the desire to finally win. The Gauntlet 2 finalist said she has “no hard feelings” and revealed how close she and Nany got in the house following girlfriend Kaycee Clark’s elimination.

Has Aneesa won ‘The Challenge?’

After her Real World: Chicago appearance in 2002, Aneesa debuted in season 6’s The Challenge: Battle of the Sexes. She went home just before the finals and returned for the following Battle of the Sexes 2, where she had the same fate.

However, the Pennsylvania native made her first finals in The Gauntlet 2 with the Veterans team, taking home $8,571.

Despite winning three eliminations in The Duel and lasting until episode 15 in The Inferno 3, she didn’t see the finals again until The Duel 2, where she placed third, earning $15,000.

Following short appearances in Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Rivals 2, Free Agents, Battle of the Bloodlines, Dirty 30, Total Madness, Double Agents, and Spies, Lies, and Allies, she made it to the finals again in Ride or Dies where she finished third, going home with $38,000 thanks to Tori Deal and Devin Walker who agreed to split their winnings with the finalists. Throughout her 16-season career, Aneesa has competed in three finals, earning $62,071. She hasn’t won a season yet.