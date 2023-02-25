‘The Challenge’: Ashley Mitchell Admits She Never ‘Hesitated’ With Decision to Keep Million-Dollar Prize

The Challenge two-time champ Ashley Mitchell notably kept the million-dollar prize for herself in Final Reckoning, leaving teammate Hunter Barfield with nothing. She has since reflected on her decision, admitting she never “hesitated.”

Ashley Mitchell considered keeping the million-dollar prize her ‘opportunity’

Following her win in The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions and early exit from Dirty 30, Ashley Mitchell returned for Final Reckoning alongside nemesis Hunter Barfield as Mercenaries.

On their way to the final, they won an elimination and daily mission, where the two came out on top. However, Ashley had the fastest time, giving her the victory and the option to keep or split the million-dollar prize. She chose to take the money and run, citing his treatment of her throughout the season as her logic, causing Hunter to have a memorable meltdown.

Ashley knows that after the way Final Reckoning went down, Hunter's going to paint a big target on her back… This should be interesting to watch ?

In a February 2023 interview with the podcast Most Likely Two, she reflected on her decision to leave her partner without a dime. She insisted she didn’t enjoy making the move as some viewers assume and believe no one would split the prize money with their enemy, no matter what they say.

Ashley explained that she grew up in West Virginia without “a dollar to her name.” Additionally, she admitted she considered it her “opportunity” and apologized that Hunter got the wrong end of it.

Ashley admits she never ‘hesitated’ with the decision to leave Hunter Barfield with nothing

Later in the episode, the Real World star shared that she “manifested” her spot on Final Reckoning and got upset when she didn’t make the final cast.

The two-time champ joined as a Mercenary, and she claims she planned to walk away with the million-dollar prize before knowing it was an option.

They say "all's fair in love, war, and Challenges," and Hunter and Ashley have two of the three boxes ticked. Before they were bitter enemies, they were much (much) closer…

As a result, Ashley noted she rehearsed the speech daily and never “hesitated” when the moment came. Even though it’s how she got her notoriety, the Invasion of the Champions winner said she didn’t want to make the move.

When asked if Ashley would have still left Hunter with nothing had he treated her better, the West Virginia native admitted she couldn’t answer the question. While she wants to believe she would have kept the entire fund, The Challenge favorite acknowledged that it would probably be harder. However, she didn’t want to pass on the opportunity, unsure if she would get it again.

Ashley says drama with Hunter started before ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning’

According to the veteran, her drama with Hunter started before the season.

She recalled the two still had their phones when they first arrived for filming in South Africa and claimed he invited her to his hotel room for a hookup.

Hunter's forgiven Ashley, but he probably won't forget for a long time ?

However, she said she rejected it and ended up having a fling with Kyle Christie in the house, which annoyed Hunter. He returned for War of the Worlds, where he got revenge by eliminating Ashley in the first couple of episodes.

The Are You the One? alum finished in the finals, placing sixth, and hasn’t competed in another season since then. She is still a regular cast member of the series, but her future appears to be up in the air after getting removed from last season’s Spies, Lies, and Allies for breaking the rules.