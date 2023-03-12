‘The Challenge: Australia’: 3 Things You Should Know if You Didn’t Watch

The Challenge: Australia included several competitors from popular reality TV shows, with Troy Cullen and Kiki Morris winning the series. They, along with Emily Seebohm and Grant Crapp, are currently competing in the World Championship. Here are three things you should know about Australia if you didn’t watch the spinoff.

The ‘Bachie’ Alliance ran the house

Several players who previously appeared on The Bachelor: Australia, including season 4’s Megan Marx and Kiki Morris, season 5’s Ciarran Stott, season 6’s Brittany Hockley and Brooke Blurton, and season 7’s Jessica Brody and Konrad Bién-Stephen quickly allied arriving to the Challenge house, calling themselves the “Bachie” crew.

A few came into The Challenge: Australia with history as Jessica and Ciarran, who had a fling during Bachelor in Paradise: Australia didn’t end things on the best terms. Additionally, Brooke B. worried about working with Konrad as he made it to her final four in season 7 before she sent him home.

I got a preview screening of #TheChallengeAustralia and I just love seeing @brooke_survivor back on my screens ? pic.twitter.com/wLWxg8ySvf — Nick Iadanza (@nickiadanza) November 14, 2022

The group stayed together for most of the competition, with all except Jessica finishing in the top five duos.

They successfully got rid of the big threats outside their alliance before the finals, including Ryan Gallagher, Sugar Johnson, Emily Seebohm, and Grant Crapp, and had to turn on Megan, Brooke B., and Konrad first, putting Brittany, Ciarran, and Kiki into the finals. However, Australian Ninja Warrior standout Troy Cullen outperformed them, taking home the win alongside Kiki as they finished with the fastest cumulative time.

Troy Cullen won one of the most brutal eliminations

After winning four daily challenges, Troy finished last in the mission headed into the finals, earning an automatic spot in elimination.

He had to face Konrad in a variation of the staple Pole Wrestle game that required them to hold on to a pato ball, with the first to let go losing the round.

Meet the Aussies repping their country in The Challenge: World Championship on March 8th! ?? They earned their ticket ? to this Global competition, having impressed in their season of The Challenge: Australia, which can be streamed NOW on @paramountplus! ? #ChallengeWorldChamp pic.twitter.com/tbobsWJzjC — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 21, 2023

The Bachelor alum tried everything to force Troy’s fingers from the item, including picking him up and slamming him into the dirt ground several times in a row, similar to Laterrian Wallace and Ace Amerson in spinoff All Stars.

However, it only tired him out as the undersized Troy hung out, ultimately causing Konrad to lose both rounds and his spot in the game. Following the elimination, a battered Troy with multiple cuts on his face and a bloodied lip had to immediately compete in the final, like Darrell Taylor and Janelle Casaneve in All Stars 2, which he won.

The drama between Kiki Morris and Emily Seebohm

Female winner Kiki and Emily, an Olympic swimmer, worked on the opposite sides of the house in Australia. Emily quickly established herself as a competitor by winning the first daily challenge, ultimately putting a target on her back as she got voted into the subsequent elimination.

After returning to the competition and winning another challenge, Emily placed last, earning another spot in the Arena. Following another victory, she found herself in the next elimination, which upset her, reducing her to tears. She and Marley Biyendolo faced off against Conor Curran and Kiki, where the underdogs won.

The Australians have entered the chat ? and they're not going down without a fight! Get to know Kiki, Troy, Grant & @emcbomb before they battle it out for the title of #ChallengeWorldChamp (premiering WED MARCH 8 ?) by streaming The Challenge: Australia now on @paramountplus ?? pic.twitter.com/AgNx9YSusk — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 21, 2023

Kiki was excited to remain in the competition and proud of herself for eliminating an Olympian. However, the loss upset Emily, and she immediately left after her exit without saying goodbye to anyone.

It appears the swimmer wants revenge as she agreed to nominate Kiki for the first elimination in World Championship. When the Australia champ ended up in the Arena, Emily insisted she didn’t want her to leave yet. As Kiki won, the Olympian may get her grudge match during the season. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.