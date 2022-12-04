‘The Challenge’ Star Britni Thornton Is Married

Georgia native Britni Thornton appeared on MTV from 2015 to 2018 for Are You the One? 3 and three seasons of The Challenge. She recently announced her marriage to her boyfriend, Matt Palmer.

MTV star Britni Thornton is married

31-year-old Britni Thornton previously appeared on MTV’s Are You the One? 3 and three seasons of The Challenge married boyfriend, Matt Palmer.

It’s unclear how long they’ve dated, but her first picture with him dates to a July 26, 2022, hangout in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Britni is shameless (and she knows it).https://t.co/AxOc2bnL8L — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) October 26, 2015

RELATED: ‘Are You the One?’ Season 6 Star Zoe Pugh Is Engaged

In the caption, she revealed she’s in love with him.

The two got engaged two months later during a September trip to the North Georgia Mountains, and she posted pictures of him proposing to her in front of a waterfall. They married a month later on Halloween, and spent their honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico.

Britni dated Chuck Mowery after ‘Are You the One?’ appearance

Then 24-year-old Augusta, Georgia native, made her reality TV debut in 2015 on Are You the One? Season 3, hoping to find a guy who likes her for her.

She fell for Chuck Mowery, but they learned they weren’t a perfect match in episode 4. Regardless, the two refused to separate, annoying other castmates who wanted to make connections with them. She later developed a bond with Hunter Barfield and sat next to him multiple times at the match-up ceremonies, but the Truth Booth told them they weren’t a perfect match in episode 9.

By process of elimination, they figured out her perfect match was Austin Sheets by the finale, and the group won the cash prize.

Following the show, she and Chuck began a relationship, and the Georgia native relocated to Hawaii to be with him. A couple of years later, she got cast for the competitive reality TV series, The Challenge. She made her debut on Dirty 30 and had an impressive rookie season, winning two daily missions and two eliminations.

Britni dated Brad Fiorenza during ‘The Challenge’ run

However, eventual winner Camila Nakagawa sent her home shortly before the finals, and Britni failed to win her way back into the game. Prior to returning for Vendettas, the AYTO lovebirds had a bad breakup

Even so, she found love during the season with former champ Brad Fiorenza, and they began dating. She returned for Final Reckoning partnered with her ex Chuck, and they were purged out of the opening challenge.

Britni is bringing the TEA to Part 2 of #TheChallenge32 Reunion ☕️ Find out why she and Brad broke up, THIS TUESDAY at 9/8c ? pic.twitter.com/NchAAnDk3c — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 2, 2018

RELATED: ‘The Challenge: Brad and Jodi Claim They Weren’t Told Crucial Rules That Led to DQ

The two failed to win their way back into the game but notably fought a lot in the Redemption House. Brad and Britni announced their split in the middle of the season airing. They claimed several factors played a part, including his issues with his ex-wife Tori and the distance.

Additionally, her behavior around Chuck in the Redemption House made him uncomfortable. Following the 2018 appearance, Britni remained single and didn’t return to the show. Since her MTV exit, she’s worked as a social media influencer and launched a successful OnlyFans account. The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.