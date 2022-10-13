‘The Challenge’: Bunim/Murray Producers Spill Casting Tea, ‘Ride or Dies’ and More [Exclusive]

Bunim/Murray producers behind iconic franchises like MTV‘s The Challenge spilled a little behind-the-scenes tea about the ingredients that go into casting and the cast mix on The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

In an exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheat sheet, producers Nicholette Dixon, Monique Berduo, and Nikki Cameron, who also host insider podcast, Reality Bites Back offered a little taste of what it means to peel back the layers beneath a reality show like The Challenge.

“We all love tea,” Cameron said. Adding, “First and foremost, I’m really excited about the Ride or Dies season,” she said. “I think it’s going to be really juicy, especially just off from Tori [Deal] and her former fiancé being on the same season. I think that’s going to be super juicy.”

How do producers choose the cast on ‘The Challenge’?

Producers said they strike that balanced mix between new faces but also fan-favorite veterans. “The fans love seeing the veterans just as much as we like seeing new faces,” Dixon explained. “So we definitely try to have a healthy mix of both. We want to see those returning veterans.”

“Of course, we have our six superstars coming back with Johnny Bananas, Jordan [Wiseley] and Veronica [Portillo] Darrell [Taylor]. Nany [Gonzalez] … we’re bringing the whole gang back. But we also want to make sure we’re incorporating in new faces,” she said of the upcoming season of The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

“And so far as the casting process, looking for familiar faces, of course, bringing in reality stars from other TV shows,” she added. “But we’re also bringing in new talent, which is something that we’ve always loved when it comes to The Challenge. We’re introducing new dynamic faces, and personalities into the gameplay, and it really helps the show evolve.”

What makes for a good cast member on ‘The Challenge’?

Each competitor on The Challenge has a distinct personality, but what makes for a successful cast member, and what do producers look for when casting a new series? “Of course, it’s personality, but we’re always looking for that right mindset when it comes to gameplay,” Dixon emphasized.

“You got to have someone that’s ready to get in there, get their hands dirty,” she continued. “Not just worried about frenemies. Always concerned about their allies or vice versa. You know, we’re looking for people that are not afraid to make moves when it comes to The Challenge casting.”

Like many reality TV shows, Berduo said The Challenge requires authenticity from the cast in order for the show to work. “And I think for the larger perspective, it is really about personalities who want to be authentic and unapologetic about themselves, because at the end of the day, we are storytellers, so it’s up to them to tell their story however they want,” she said.

‘The Challenge’ also embraces diversity

Dixon tapped into an example of a cast member on The Challenge who embraced her authenticity. “A great example of that would be Aneesa [Ferreira] right? She’s a veteran, but she’s always said her truth has been authentic. She’s queer, she’s of color, she’s a woman, and she’s not worried about any of those things. She brings her whole self to the gameplay. And that’s really why she’s a fan favorite.”

“And to piggyback on that, I think also Jordan, too,” Cameron added. “I think the beauty in The Challenge and its casting is that we’ve always been able to cast diverse groups of people and we’ll continue to see that as the season go on.”

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ lets the cast lead the storylines

Any bets on if any of the new The Challenge: Ride or Dies cast could edge out some of the veterans for the top spot in the end? The producers wouldn’t give anything away. “It’s anybody’s game at this point,” Berduo laughed.

Berduo added that producers approach The Challenge through more of a documentary lens. “I think it’s definitely more of a hands-off type situation. We want it to feel as natural and real as possible,” she said. “And I think the exciting thing about this season is that it does rely more on the relationships. So people are coming back and consuming it because they’ve been fans of these individuals and also the pairings.”

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Season 38 is on Wednesday at 8 pm ET on MTV. Catch insider tea on shows like The Challenge and other reality insider insights on the Reality Bites Back podcast, new episodes drop weekly.

