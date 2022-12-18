‘The Challenge’: Camila Nakagawa Reportedly Threatened to Blackmail Leroy Garrett After Racial Controversy

The Challenge champ Camila Nakagawa hasn’t appeared on the show since her Dirty 30 win. Her victory was shrouded in controversy due to her offensive comments to Leroy Garrett. She tearfully acknowledged his truth when he revealed the incident that led to his early retirement. However, the two-time winner reportedly threatened to blackmail him shortly before the episode aired.

Jemmye Carroll explains why she didn’t cut off Camila Nakagawa immediately after ‘Dirty 30’ incident

Apparently, during the December 17 live episode of the Derrick Kosinski co-hosted podcast Challenge Mania, veteran Tori Deal claimed she thought two-time champ Ashley Mitchell should get permanently banned from the show for an undisclosed inappropriate comment that led to her disqualification from season 37’s Spies, Lies, and Allies.

Alum Jemmye Carroll responded to a fan tweeting about the situation, noting it seemed that men can say and do worse than Ashley’s offense but deserve forgiveness.

So let me get this straight.. Men who say or do worse way worse than what Ashley did should be forgiven and brought back? But a woman shouldn’t? I thought her brand was about women empowerment.. https://t.co/1R1kMhsoxG — Jem (@JustJem24) December 17, 2022

However, it appears as though the two-time winner isn’t afforded the same grace. Someone called Jemmye out for befriending Jordan Wiseley on All Stars 3, following resurfaced clips from his Real World days when he made monkey noises at co-star Nia Moore, who is Black, and not cutting off Camila Nakagawa after her racial controversy on Dirty 30 until the episode aired.

The alum replied by claiming she never advocated for Jordan to get banned and reiterated her point that men and women should be held to the same standards.

Camila reportedly threatened to blackmail Leroy Garrett after a racist rant

Additionally, Jemmye explained Camila asked Leroy Garrett and the cast to forgive her for her rant in which she called him a “f***ing Black mother f***ing p***y,” seemingly unprovoked.

However, shortly before the episode aired, Jemmye claimed her Rivals 2 teammate threatened to blackmail Leroy, causing most of the cast to cut ties with her permanently.

Long story short, she basically said if Leroy made a big deal about the episode if/when it aired that she was going to tell his then gf some dirt on him…. She dead ass was trying to keep him quite by using info she had on him. That’s when I realized she was truly out of her mind https://t.co/OBsCvoJZia — Jem (@JustJem24) December 18, 2022

She elaborated in another tweet, clarifying that Camila said she would tell his then-girlfriend “some dirt” she had on him if he “made a big deal about the episode” when it aired.

After retiring from the franchise following his 2021 Double Agents appearance, Leroy released a 36-minute video where he revealed the real reason why he chose to leave The Challenge.

Leroy said the situation with Camila led to his early retirement

According to the Las Vegas native, the security and production team failed to protect him after Camila’s racist rant. He claimed his co-star also “violently” threw a pillow at him but noted she wasn’t removed from the house.

Instead, she went on to win the season. Leroy explained he laughed it off at the time because he didn’t want to make others feel uncomfortable but admitted he wished he would’ve advocated more for himself and the Black community at the moment.

MTV and Bunim/Murray were saddened by Leroy’s recount of his experience on The Challenge in 2017. We apologize to Leroy, a beloved member of our family. While we sought to support cast and address the incident on air at the time, it’s now clear we didn’t do enough. 1/2 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 18, 2021

Additionally, he called for MTV to hold their talent responsible for racist behavior. Previously, the network has cut ties with cast members for racist behavior, namely former champ Dee Nguyen.

However, fans note The Challenge continues to cast Jordan, despite his racist controversy from The Real World: Portland. Following his video, Camila tearfully acknowledged him in a video, claiming she couldn’t privately apologize to him because he blocked her. Additionally, she called her comments “disgusting” and insisted she has since taken steps to educate herself. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.