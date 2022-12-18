‘The Challenge’: Cara Maria Says Johnny ‘Bananas’ Tried to Get Her Kicked off a Charity Event

The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello has accused nemesis and winningest player Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio of blocking her and her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore from returning for another season. She recently claimed they still don’t get along, as he allegedly tried to get the couple kicked off a charity event.

In December 2022, several Challenge stars, including veteran Ayanna Mackins, seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, two-time winner Mark Long, two-time finalist Paulie Calafiore, and two-time champ Cara Maria Sorbello participated in a charity event, Hearts of Reality.

Even though they were standing on opposite sides, Paulie, Cara Maria, and Johnny Bananas posed in a picture together, leading fans to believe the couple might be able to return to The Challenge soon as the two have accused the winningest player of blocking them from competing again.

However, she claimed that’s not the case in an Instagram comment replying to a fan.

According to the veteran, Johnny Bananas “threw a tantrum” with the charity’s organizers to get them removed, adding, “he prioritized his ego over helping sick children.” In a follow-up response, she reiterated that he “did the most” to get the couple taken off the ticket after they spent months raising money for it.

Cara Maria and Paulie haven’t competed since ‘War of the Worlds 2’

In 2018, Cara Maria and Paulie met while competing in Final Reckoning, eventually beginning an official relationship in 2019.

The couple moved in with each other and competed in both installations of War of the Worlds as a power couple that controlled the house with their massive alliance. After season 34’s War of the Worlds 2 premiered, the two announced they would take a break from the reality competition show for their “own sanity” during an appearance on US Weekly’s podcast.

However, castmate Jemmye Carroll claimed the producers opted not to cast Paulie again due to videos they classified as threats to the other players. Additionally, she claimed Cara Maria chose not to return when her boyfriend got cut from the cast.

Cara Maria and Paulie denied the claims and accused Johnny Bananas of blocking their return. Following the next season, Total Madness, which she claimed producers “rigged” for him to get his seventh win, the couple began publicly expressing their desire to return.

Cara has claimed she can’t return until Tori Deal wins a season

In October 2021, as season 37’s Spies, Lies, and Allies aired, Cara Maria claimed she couldn’t return for another season until rival Tori Deal won a season.

The veteran didn’t clarify why she believed that was the case. However, many fans believe producers are casting weaker female players to make it easier for Tori to secure her first victory.

Including Cara Maria’s impressive track record, which includes nine final appearances and two wins throughout her 14-season career, she and Tori didn’t see eye to eye during their last season together, War of the Worlds 2, and actively worked against each other, despite competing on the same team.

Additionally, she refused to attend their engagement party they held in the Challenge house after he proposed to her following an elimination win. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.