‘The Challenge’: Chauncey Says the Show Brought Him and Amber Closer Together

The Challenge champ Amber Borzotra hasn’t had the best luck with alliances during her time on the show. However, she’s hoping things change for Ride or Dies as she brought her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer, for her teammate. Although they haven’t won a daily mission, the two recently pulled out their first elimination win, sending home four-time champ Darrell Taylor and three-time winner Veronica Portillo. Following their first victory, Chauncey appeared on the MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, where he detailed his relationship with Amber and revealed how their experience brought them closer together as a couple.

The Challenge: Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra returned for Ride or Dies with boyfriend Chauncey Palmer.

After the duo won their first elimination, he appeared on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast alongside hosts Devyn Simone and Aneesa Ferreira, who also competed in the season.

Queen Amber’s coming back for that milli baby! ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/wMPTZM3a4q — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 11, 2022

The rookie detailed his relationship with Amber, explaining they met on social media. According to him, she began following him and “liking” his pictures, which caught his attention.

Therefore, he reached out to her and asked to work out together. After meeting in his then-hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, the two started a relationship in August 2021.

Chauncey says ‘The Challenge’ brought him and Amber closer together

Additionally, Chauncey explained he considered the show a good opportunity but made sure she wanted to compete again as she recently came off a tough season.

Wanting him to get the exposure, Amber agreed to return.

Amber B. isn't apologizing for how she played AND WON the game. #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/UUfSeNL6dR — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 6, 2021

While they might not have had the experience they imagined, he noted their time in the Challenge house brought them closer together as a couple. He pointed out that the two lived together but didn’t have phones during filming.

Therefore, the more “intimate” setting forced them to get to know one another and communicate. He considers the experience confirmation that Amber is his person. When Devyn joked about a potential wedding, Chauncey teased, “it’s in the works.”

Amber won her rookie season

A few years after her brief Big Brother experience, Amber competed in Double Agents. Partnered with Darrell Taylor for most of the season, she mostly remained safe, winning one elimination before going rogue after his elimination.

Following another Hall Brawl victory, Amber advanced to the finals, winning the season alongside multi-season champ CT Tamburello, taking home $450,000. The winner returned for Spies, Lies, and Allies as a replacement in the second episode but didn’t have the same success as she got eliminated in episode 9.

We're ringing in the new year challenge style by celebrating all the winners from 2021! ? Starting with the winners of Double Agents, Amber and CT. ? pic.twitter.com/8CBDlAB4my — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 31, 2021

She is currently competing in her third season, Ride or Dies, with her boyfriend, Chauncey. The two avoided nomination until episode 7, when Nelson Thomas believed she bad-mouthed his ally Devin Walker and thought she and Chauncey made deals with both sides of the house.

Therefore, the two got thrown straight into elimination and found themselves competing against her Double Agents mentor, Darrell, and his teammate Veronica Portillo. The couple came out on top, sending the former champs home early. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.