‘The Challenge’: CT Tamburello Would’ve Competed With Cara Maria Sorbello in ‘Ride or Dies’

The Challenge champ CT Tamburello didn’t return for season 38’s Ride or Dies after winning back-to-back seasons. If he did, the veteran said he would have competed alongside two-time winner Cara Maria Sorbello.

After winning back-to-back seasons of The Challenge, CT Tamburello is seemingly content leaving the reality TV franchise, which he’s been a part of since 2004, on a high note.

In a March 2023 interview with podcast Challenge Mania, the five-time champ claimed he received invitations to the recently concluded Ride or Dies as well as Paramount+-based spinoffs All Stars and World Championship. However, he declined them.

When asked who he would have teamed up with had he competed in last season’s Ride or Dies, without hesitating, CT Tamburello named his “homegirl,” two-time champ Cara Maria Sorbello. The Real World star admitted he thinks about enjoyable experiences with people and things he’s “lost” when reminiscing.

One of those memories that he claims still “haunts” him dates back to season 25’s Free Agents (2014) when he failed to solve a tangram for her. CT recalled the Vendettas winner had a broken arm at the time, and the other castmates refused to help her. Additionally, he revealed they had a deeper history outside of the game, as she went to the same high school as his little brother.

CT and Cara Maria teamed up in ‘Free Agents’ for a challenge

After debuting in 2010’s Fresh Meat 2, Cara Maria has participated in nine seasons alongside CT. However, they’ve never competed as teammates. In 2014’s Free Agents, the five-time champ agreed to pair up with Cara Maria, who had a broken arm at the time, for a challenge. However, they didn’t win, almost guaranteeing her spot in elimination.

Speaking to veteran Leroy Garrett after the daily, CT admitted he could’ve worked with eventual winner Laurel Stucky instead, considering it best for his game But, the reality TV favorite noted he felt bad for her and thought she deserved a break after nearly everyone in the house targeted her.

This interaction demonstrates how they fit the “ride or dies” theme as the five-time champ went to bat for Cara Maria when no one else would, putting his game on the line.

CT went on his winning streak toward the end of her presumed career on the show, as she hasn’t competed since season 34’s War of the Worlds 2 (2019). If she had continued returning and competed alongside CT in Ride or Dies, the two might have earned him his third victory in a row, and her third total, as it’s hard to believe another team would have taken them down in the historic 100-hour final.

Cara Maria is a two-time ‘The Challenge’ champ

It’s unclear why Cara Maria, a fan favorite when she competed, hasn’t returned since 2019. However, she’s made it apparent that she wants to participate in another season.

After becoming the first team eliminated during her rookie debut in Fresh Meat 2, the Massachusetts native placed second twice in back-to-back seasons.

Following another second-place finish in Rivals 2, Cara Maria secured her first win in her eighth season, Battle of the Bloodlines, alongside her cousin Jamie Banks. She then went on an unprecedented run, making it to the finals in five of her presumed last six appearances, winning one.

Although the two-time champ is one of the only recent female winners, she hasn’t returned since War of the Worlds 2, where her team came up short in the finals. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.