‘The Challenge’ CT Tamburello’s Divorce Just Got Nasty! The GOAT’s Estranged Wife Is Asking for 5 Different Types of Alimony

The Challenge GOAT CT Tamburello has won the show five times and earned over a million dollars in prize money. Now that he’s filed for divorce from his wife, Lilli Solares, she’s coming for his cash. CT’s divorce has turned nasty, as his estranged wife is reportedly asking for five different types of alimony.

CT Tamburello | Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

‘The Challenge’ GOAT CT Tamburello filed for divorce in November

CT filed for divorce on Monday, November 14, at a Florida courthouse after four years of marriage, but it’s unclear what caused the split. He and Lilli share a six-year-old son named Christopher Jr., who’s known as CJ.

During the first week of December, Lilli responded to the filing and did not contest CT’s request for a divorce. Per Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the court paperwork shows that Lilli and CT are still living in their Florida home together with their son. However, because of the divorce proceedings, she claims there is a “tense and hostile environment in the home.”

“The Wife and Husband have little to no communication…The Wife wishes to keep the minor child apart from the litigation and protected from any stress that may be caused from the hostile situation between the parties,” the paperwork reads.

CT Tamburello’s estranged wife is asking for 5 different types of alimony

Things have quickly turned nasty in CT and Lilli’s divorce, as her legal team filed an emergency motion for her to be awarded “exclusive possession” of the marital home. Basically, she’s asking the judge to kick CT out.

Lilli asked for “exclusive use” of the home and their 2022 Mercedes truck. She also wants to remain the beneficiary of CT’s life insurance policy, so just in case he dies she will still get support. Speaking of support, Lilli wants spousal support via five different types of alimony.

“[CT] is well able to earn money and to continue the support of [Lilli],” Lilli’s response reads. “[Lilli] is without sufficient funds to support herself without assistance.” She wants “Rehabilitative Alimony” to pay her to get an education or job training so she can “improve her ability to get a job and an income.”

‘The Challenge’ star’s estranged wife wants him to pay for everything

Lilli has also requested “Bridge and Gap Alimony,” to help her “transition from married life to single life.” Her request for “Durational Alimony” would last for the amount of time they were married, which was four years. Lilli also wants “Temporary Alimony” so she can have an income during the divorce proceedings, and “Lump Sum” alimony for a set amount of CT’s cash.

That’s not all. Lilli has requested a share of a company that CT has an interest in, she wants part of his retirement benefits, she wants him to keep paying for her medical insurance, and she wants him to pay her attorney’s fees for the divorce.

Meanwhile, CT requested that he and his estranged wife continue sharing parental responsibilities, and that both he and Lilli receive equal time with their son. The Challenge star also requested a parenting plan from the court if he and Lilli can’t work it out themselves.

Lilli responded by asking the court for CJ to live primarily with her, but agreed a time-sharing plan should be created so CT could see his son. She also wants to “have the ultimate say over most and/or all decisions over the minor child.”

Fans can catch CT in previous seasons of The Challenge on Paramount+. New episodes of The Challenge: Ride or Dies air Wednesdays on MTV.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’ Star CT Tamburello’s Complete Dating History Includes Some Surprising Hook-Ups