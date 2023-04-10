‘The Challenge’: Danny McCray Says Ben Driebergen ‘Lied for the Entire Episode’

The Challenge: USA champ Danny McCray and Ben Driebergen seemingly didn’t have problems during their season. However, they’re unable to work together in World Championship. During his episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Ben called Danny “two-faced” and claimed he wanted to work with the former NFL player. The USA winner has since responded, insisting Ben lied.

Ben Driebergen ended up in elimination after seemingly causing a stalemate in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

The Challenge: USA winner Danny McCray and ally Ben Driebergen attempted to work together in The Challenge: World Championship as part of Team USA.

However, Sarah Lacina and Danny didn’t trust his paranoia and secretly aligned with Team Australia’s Emily Seebohm and Grant Crapp.

Ben & Kaycee are put on the SPOT when they're thrown into elimination ?, and Team USA ?? has mixed feelings about if they should come back or not. #ChallengeWorldChamp pic.twitter.com/JSVbuRnnvc — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) April 9, 2023

Things came to a head during episode 5 when Ben seemingly agreed with Danny to vote for Jordan Wiseley and Kaz Crossley.

However, the Survivor champ changed his mind at deliberations, ultimately leading to a stalemate as Danny refused to turn on Team Australia. However, it backfired as Ben and his teammate Kaycee Clark ended up in elimination when daily winners Darrell Taylor and Kiki Morris picked them to face Wes Bergmann and Zara Zoffany in the Arena.

Danny McCray said Ben lied on the MTV’s Official Challenge podcast

Following their return to the competition, Ben appeared on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, where he explained his rift with Danny.

The Survivor champ said he didn’t like how Danny talked about him in confessionals and claimed he wished the former NFL player had a conversation with him as he would’ve worked with him.

People lying on these podcast again smh…. He lied for the entire episode ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/E5kmgz8UkN — Danny D McCray (@dannydmac44) April 6, 2023

Danny uploaded a clip of Ben’s comments on the podcast to Twitter.

Additionally, he included a part of the episode in which they had multiple discussions about Ben agreeing to vote for Jordan. He captioned it, “people lying on these podcasts again. He lied for the entire episode.”

Danny clarifies Houston, Texas, hangout with Ben before the season

A fan responded with their belief that Survivor champ and USA finalist Tyson Apostol “approves this message.” Danny replied with a laughing emoji, adding, “He warned me, but I was hard-headed.”

During the podcast, Ben claimed that he hung out with Danny and his wife, Kiki, in Houston, Texas, before the season and had a great time. Therefore, he thought they entered World Championship on the same page.

Who's gonna tell Ben he's on a show that's purpose is to lie, cheat, and steal? ?



Hear all about these Survivor alums' secret talents and pet peeves before #TheChallengeUSA premieres WED JULY 6 at 9:30p on CBS! ? pic.twitter.com/1O1Y7BMxzs — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 23, 2022

In their response, one follower asked about it, and Danny explained, “I texted Ben every day leading up to the event. I was on the flyer, lol. He never thought to mention that he would be there; very weird behavior. But, I still showed everyone a good time.”

It seems as though the two made appearances for the same event, and they hung out afterward. Danny claims that Ben knew he would be there and says they texted beforehand, but the Survivor champ never mentioned his attendance. Additionally, it seems as though Danny and Kiki hung out with several people who participated in the event, not just Ben.

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.