‘The Challenge’: Devin Accuses Amber of Using ‘Low-Level Real-World’ Manipulation Tactics

The Challenge: Ride or Dies players Devin Walker and Amber Borzotra targeted each other for playing both sides of the house. He went on to accuse her of using “low-level real world” manipulation tactics on other competitors to get her way.

During episode 7, Devin Walker and Amber Borzotra threw each other under the bus as they accused each other of playing both sides of the house.

Following the episode, Devin appeared on seven-time champ and co-star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas, to talk about his gameplay.

He pointed out that Amber also had multiple agreements and accused her of using “low-level real-world manipulation tactics.” The Rivals 3 finalist went on to claim that “nothing is off limits” for her as he believes Amber manipulates players using her tears and their “vulnerabilities” against them.

As the two have played three straight seasons together, Devin says he’s caught on to her game and thinks she’s using tactics from her winning season Double Agents, which include lying and offering shallow compliments. According to Devin, he and Amber were playing both sides, even though she apparently called him a snake for it.

Michele Fitzgerald was also accused of manipulating other competitors

Ride or Dies pair Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox were sent into elimination twice by his good friend Jay Starrett and her teammate Michele Fitzgerald, ultimately resulting in their early exit.

Following the episode featuring her elimination, Laurel appeared on Death, Taxes, and Bananas, where she accused Michele of using manipulation as gameplay. The Free Agents winner claimed the Survivor champ gaslighted her by insisting they nominated Laurel and Jakk due to their multiple deals.

According to her, Michele and Jay were the ones who had several agreements with other teams. Laurel wished her castmate gave her a legitimate reason instead of excuses and claimed she thought Michele lied because she can’t “own” her moves.

The veteran also said she initially thought of her castmate as friendly but now considers her a “conniving” player who manipulates other competitors using tears. Michele responded to Laurel’s comments, claiming they contradicted other statements that paint the Survivor winner as “easily manipulated.”

Amber ended up in elimination as others accused her of playing both sides

Before the season began, Michele and Amber appeared to have a friendship that carried into Ride or Dies. Therefore, the two were implied allies.

When Jay and Michele made the controversial decision to nominate four veteran teams – Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley, Nany González and Bananas, Kaycee and Kenny Clark, and Jakk and Laurel – it effectively split the house.

Divided between the rookies, seemingly led by Jay, and the veterans, with Jordan at the helm, Amber sided with Michele due to their friendship, regardless of her status as a returning champ. However, her boyfriend and teammate, Chauncey Palmer, brokered a deal with Jordan to protect the duo.

Devin overheard the conversation and relayed it to Nelson Thomas, one-half of that week’s power couple. As Nelson already believed that Amber had previously called his ally a “snake,” the Spies, Lies, and Allies finalist threw Amber and Chauncey immediately into elimination. The move upset Amber as she considered Nelson one of her top four allies in the game. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.