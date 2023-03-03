‘The Challenge’: Devin and Turbo Reignite Drama on Twitter After Season 38 Reunion

The Challenge champ Turbo Çamkıran got into several exchanges with many players during his short time in season 38, including Devin Walker. The two reignited their beef on Twitter after the Survivor Turkey winner called out the Ride or Dies champ during the season 38 reunion.

Turbo Çamkıran butt heads with many castmates during ‘The Challenge 38’

Champ Turbo Çamkıran returned for the first time after getting removed from The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 in Ride or Dies alongside his girlfriend, Tamara Alfaro.

He butt heads with Laurel Stucky before the cast entered the house and then refused to talk to then-winning duo Nany González and Johnny “Bananas,” earning his way into the second elimination.

Due to the luck of the draw, they ended up facing rookies Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutiérrez. As most castmates wanted Turbo out of the house, they helped the newcomers solve the puzzle-based elimination, ultimately sending the War of the Worlds winner home.

In post-season interviews, many castmates, namely Devin Walker and Bananas, claimed he got into more fights that didn’t make the final episodes. The Turkey native didn’t appear at the season 38 reunion but sent a video that was played during part 2.

Devin Walker and Turbo reignite drama on Twitter after the reunion

He called them “cheaters” for teaming up against him in the elimination and promised to get “revenge.”

Turbo ended his video by calling Jordan Wiseley and Devin “pussy chickens” and including a graphic with a dump truck picking up trash cans with Bananas, Jordan, and Devin’s faces decorating them.

@turabicamkiran was scared of me the whole time. Wouldn’t look me in my eyes or even be in the same room. Full blown terrified. Only show he could win now is America’s next top pussy chicken. ?? level 3 — Devin Walker (@MTVDevinWalker) February 25, 2023

After the reunion aired, Devin addressed Turbo on Twitter. He insisted the two-time Survivor champ feared him and wouldn’t look him in the eyes or remain in the same room as him.

“Full-blown terrified,” he added. “Only show he could win now is America’s next top pussy chicken.” Turbo quickly shot back, “you can put your beer glass down, drunk fat dog.” He then encouraged Devin to repeat his tweet in person and claimed the Ride or Dies frequently apologized to him. “One day, we settle this in contact elimination. See you then,” he closed. The Are You the One? alum replied, “eat my butt.”

Which season of ‘The Challenge’ did Turbo win?

After winning Survivor Turkey twice, the MMA fighter turned his sights on MTV’s The Challenge. He joined the competitive franchise in 2019 for season 33, where he teamed up with Nany for the majority.

They won three daily challenges together, and he went on to win two more on his way to the finals.

Turbo only wants to win when everyone else is also at their best ? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/8EARde2wDX — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 23, 2019

Turbo completed what many, including host T.J. Lavin, considered one of the most challenging finals featured in the franchise first, winning his rookie debut, season 33’s War of the Worlds. The victory made him the second solo winner and set the record for most money won in a season by a male. He immediately returned as a Reinforcement for Team USA and seemed poised to compete in his second final.

However, Turbo was removed in episode 10 due to multiple altercations with Jordan. The Turkey native then took a three-season break before returning for Ride or Dies, where he became the second eliminated.