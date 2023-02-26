‘The Challenge’: Devin Insists Johnny ‘Bananas’ Quit Cinder Block Puzzle, Says It Would’ve Taken Him 45 Minutes

The Challenge: Ride or Dies pair Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González appeared to quit in the mini-final. Some viewers, including Devin Walker, thinks the two also gave up on the cinder block puzzle in the actual finals.

Devin Walker says Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio quit cinder block puzzle

The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ historically lengthy final ended with Devin Walker and Tori Deal facing off against Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González in the last stage.

During the second leg, the teams had to use 200 cinder blocks to solve a puzzle before advancing to the next step. BaNany buried a crucial block under their completed work, causing them to stop as they didn’t believe they had enough time to take it down, find the piece, and then rebuild it.

Only 5 hours in and there's already trouble in paradise for Banany ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/qwsA64Y5lH — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 3, 2023

Therefore, Devin and Tori went on to secure their win. Many viewers have accused Bananas and Nany of quitting, but he has defended their choice, claiming it would have taken them hours.

However, Devin disagrees. Following the finale, the Are You the One? alum appeared on the podcast Challenge Mania where he insisted Johnny did quit. According to the Ride or Dies winner, he thinks they didn’t understand the puzzle concept. Devin explained they had to figure out if the missing cinder block completed the face, side, top, or middle of the puzzle.

Devin says he could have fixed their mistake in 45 minutes

Additionally, he pointed out the maximum of 20 blocks for each option, adding, “it wasn’t as difficult as they made it.”

While Bananas claimed he thought the two would have to dissemble the entire puzzle to find the piece, Devin noted he only had to identify the missing piece. The group had already finished the front, meaning it could have only been under around 80 cinder blocks.

They might've been freezing, but Tori and Devin came to their senses and secured the dub ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/rUKrSDa673 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 26, 2023

Although the Massachusetts native acknowledged that having to backtrack and move them to find the missing piece wasn’t ideal, he noted it wasn’t 200 blocks as his ex-nemesis insisted.

Additionally, he pointed out that the block probably wasn’t buried under all of them and likely would have found it after moving around 20 to 60 blocks. Devin went on to claim that he could have fixed their mistake within 45 minutes, not a couple of hours, as they said. Additionally, the reality TV star stated BaNany still had a chance to catch him and Tori because it took them hours to complete all the levels.

Bananas previously explained what led to his loss in ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

Following the season, Bananas shouldered most of the blame for losing Ride or Dies. He claimed that he knows Nany has a “gear” inside her that will propel her to a win but notices she has “difficulty tapping” into it.

Therefore, he went hard on her during the final, notably as the two ran through the corn maze to host T.J. Lavin, believing it was the last stage. However, her injured knee and their building frustrations throughout the season and the five-day final caught up with them.

As a result, Bananas admitted they weren’t on the same page heading into the last stage, which required a collaborative effort to win.

He pointed out they didn’t establish a plan to tackle the cinder block challenge and owned up to taking the backseat because he didn’t want them to continue butting heads. However, the seven-time champ regretted this decision that ultimately cost them the victory, noting he had more experience in the finals and Nany counted on him.