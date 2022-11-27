‘The Challenge’: Why Devin Walker Stands Behind His 2 Challenge Deal Strategy

The Challenge star Devin Walker uses a two-Challenge deal strategy that’s gotten heat from his castmates. However, he recently doubled down on his gameplay.

Devin Walker doubles down on his two-Challenge strategy

In his seventh season, The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Devin Walker has become infamous for using the two Challenge deal. The pact guarantees safety for two dailies, and then they can target each other.

During season 38, many cast members have called out Devin for it, considering it playing both sides. However, in a recent appearance on Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas, he doubled down on his strategy.

The Rivals 3 finalist quoted former champ Amber Borzotra who explained that she and Nelson Thomas hadn’t burned each other but recognized that the time would come. Devin interpreted her comment as she plans to work with him until it’s convenient not to, which is the same thing he’s doing. When Bananas pointed out that she got upset because she didn’t expect Nelson to turn on her so soon, Devin countered that it still meant the deal had an “expiration date.”

The reality star noted that every promise has to expire at some point, so he sets the limit on the agreement from the beginning. When asked for the “sweetest” pact he’s made in the house, Devin answered he offered his vote for the rest of the season to Sarah Rice and Bananas in Rivals 3 if they protected him from one elimination.

Devin was called out for orchestrating Nelson Thomas’s game

Fresh off his third-place finish in last season’s Spies, Lies, and Allies, Devin returned for Ride or Dies alongside Tori Deal.

The two found themselves in the first elimination against Kailah Casillas and Sam Bird when rookies Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle made it clear they were targeting the veterans. After pulling out the win, they’ve avoided nominations, making cast members suspicious.

With one single selfless move, Nelson became a Challenge Legend. ? #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/0ILkRYmIxq — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 11, 2020

Amber called him out for making several deals and playing both sides of the house, upsetting Devin, who believed she did the same thing. Devin overheard Amber’s teammate and boyfriend Chauncey Palmer, talking to Jordan Wiseley about protecting each other as they target one another’s alliances and relayed it to Nelson Thomas, one-half of the power couple.

He confronted Amber and Chauncey about it, who tried to convince him that Devin had gotten into his head. Regardless, Nelson and his partner Nurys Mateo immediately threw the couple into elimination. However, after defeating former champs Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo, they’re back in the house, and they want revenge.

Devin accused Amber Borzotra of using ‘manipulation’ tactics

Nelson also took exception to the cast members and viewers who claimed he played Devin’s game and explained his strategy in a series of tweets following the episode.

According to the Invasion of the Champion finalist, he and Devin have a longstanding alliance, dating to their time on Are You the One? together.

Amber B. isn't apologizing for how she played AND WON the game. #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/UUfSeNL6dR — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 6, 2021

He also considers Devin, alongside Fessy Shafaat, part of his “top five.” Therefore, he doesn’t believe Devin manipulated him as they work alongside each other.

Instead, Devin has accused Amber of employing “low-level real-world” manipulation tactics in the house. Her ally Michele Fitzgerald also had that label put her on by Laurel Stucky, who thinks the Survivor champ uses her tears to make them play how she wants. The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.