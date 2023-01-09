‘The Challenge’: Devin Walker Defends Helping Fessy Shafaat During Challenge

The Challenge finalist Devin Walker helped Fessy Shafaat during a season 38 daily, and it came back to bite him when his team lost. Regardless, Devin stands by his decision and explains why.

Devin Walker defends helping Fessy Shafaat during challenge

During The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies Episode 13, the teams faced off in a series of competitions, with the group finishing the tasks the fastest, winning. Jordan Wiseley and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat kicked things off with a challenge that required them to break panes by catapulting bean bags.

However, they had to consume a disgusting drink with every miss. Devin helped Jordan complete the challenge, but Fessy had difficulty, and it appeared he wouldn’t finish anytime soon. Therefore, Devin assisted the two-time finalist.

Yalllllll listennnn I asked my ENTIRE team if I should help fessy MULTIPLE times the ONLY member to say NO was Horacio. every other team member including ALL THREE women said HELP HIM multiple times before I reluctantly helped him. I would have LOVED to watch him fail. — Devin Walker (@MTVDevinWalker) January 5, 2023

But, it came back to bite him as Moriah Jadea and Jordan timed out of the final challenge, resulting in Fessy’s team winning. Many viewers criticized Devin’s move, but he defended himself on Twitter. According to the veteran, he asked his time if he should help Fessy several times, and everyone gave him the green light except for rookie Horacio Gutiérrez.

He claimed his teammates nearly begged him to help Fessy, causing him to “reluctantly” provide his assistance. “I would have loved to watch him fail,” he added. Additionally, he implied that his initial teammate Tori Deal competing on the other team factored into his decision to help Fessy, noting, “I took this ride or die s** seriously.”

Devin has convinced Nelson Thomas and Moriah Jadea to play his game

When Nelson Thomas and Nury Mateo came into power, Devin suggested the veteran nominate teams featuring competitors that have won before for elimination.

Additionally, he advised his ally to throw Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer directly into the Zone as the Double Agents champ reportedly called him a snake.

Because Nelson made the exact moves Devin suggested, many felt like he manipulated the veteran to play his game. However, Nelly T insisted they worked together. A few weeks later, Moriah chose to burn her vote instead of tying up the votes between her “ride or die” Fessy and Nelson.

While some thought she made a rookie mistake, Moriah revealed that Devin convinced her that a team member would get sent into elimination, similar to what happened with Amanda Garcia and Zach Nichols in Final Reckoning, if she tied the votes. Several competitors have played into Devin’s hand in this season.

Devin is competing in his seventh season of ‘The Challenge’

After making his reality TV debut on Are You the One? 3 and spinoff Second Chances, Devin competed on The Challenge: Rivals 3 as a rookie.

Even though he and Cheyenne Floyd found themselves eliminated first, they returned to the competition as replacements and finished third.

Following a brief appearance on Dirty 30, Devin returned for Vendettas, where he nearly made it to another final. The MTV star gave one of his best performances in Final Reckoning before getting cut short due to his teammate Cory Wharton’s disqualification.

After barely missing the finals in Double Agents, he placed third in last season’s Spies, Lies, and Allies. Devin has returned for his seventh appearance in Ride or Dies alongside Tori and appears to be in a good position. The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.