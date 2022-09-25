‘The Challenge’: Devin Walker Slams ‘USA’ Cast Who Thinks They Can Compete on Flagship

Spinoff The Challenge: USA featured beloved personalities from CBS reality TV shows, including Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island. However, it didn’t quite meet expectations as nearly half the finalists were eliminated at the last checkpoint. Following the final, six-time competitor on MTV’s The Challenge, Devin Walker, slammed the cast.

Four competitors quit ‘The Challenge: USA’ during the finals

During The Challenge: USA finals, a record four contestants (Cayla Platt, Domenick Abbate, Justine Ndibia, and Tyson Apostol) quit at the last checkpoint before scaling the mountain to victory.

As a result, they lost the money they earned in their bank account, forfeiting it to winners Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray.

Following the show, Tyson accused production of “inconsistencies” throughout the final and claimed they weren’t allowed to time out of the sudoku as others could for other puzzles, leading to his decision to quit.

Before the finale aired, a few cast members claimed they could compete alongside the veterans on the flagship MTV series.

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ star Devin Walker slams ‘USA’ cast

However, six-time The Challenge competitor Devin Walker slammed them in a tweet after the season finale.

“A sudoku eliminated half the finalists, and they think they could hang with us?” He continued, “CBS cast making Nelson Thomas and Cory Wharton look like nuclear physicists.”

While some agreed with him, others shared that they thought Alyssa Lopez, finalists Angela Rummans and Desi Williams, and Tyson would have a chance on the flagship.

One even claimed the finale might have been rigged for Sarah to win so that Angela could switch over to the flagship. Additionally, fans who have listened to Tyson’s podcast believe that production influenced the decisions to quit and the overall turnout of the season.

Devin returned for ‘The Challenge 38’

After proudly earning the title of master manipulator during his controversial time in Are You the One? 3 (2015), Devin returned with “perfect match” Rashida Beach for the spinoff, Second Chances.

Following his victory, he debuted on The Challenge: Rivals 3 alongside AYTO3 alum Cheyenne Floyd, as he previously rubbed her the wrong way. However, the rookies overcame it as they eliminated a veteran team and placed third, receiving $12,500.

He returned for Dirty 30 but didn’t replicate the same success as he was purged out of the competition and unable to win his way back into the game. Devin returned for Vendettas, where he played one of his best seasons, winning two daily missions and sending home rival Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

Following his performance, the Massachusetts native returned for Final Reckoning alongside Cory, but they were quickly disqualified when his teammate got into a physical altercation with cast member Tony Raines. After nearly making the finals in Double Agents, Devin went on to clock another third-place finish in Spies, Lies, Allies. But this time, he took home $53,000 in prize earnings. The six-time competitor has returned for the upcoming Ride or Dies, paired with veteran Tori Deal. The Challenge 38 premieres October 12 on MTV.

