‘The Challenge’ Fans Are Ripping Into ‘Messy’ Fessy Shafaat Over His Since-Deleted TikTok About Tori Deal

The Challenge star Tori Deal finally came face to face with her ex-fiancé Jordan Wiseley in Ride or Dies. In the third episode of season 38, it was the first time the exes saw each other since their split in late 2020. But, something happened in the aftermath of that breakup that had fans ripping into their co-star “Messy” Fessy Shafaat on social media.

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley discuss their split on ‘The Challenge’

After Jordan popped up in season 38 as yet another twist in episode 3, Tori confronted her ex in the bar. She told him she had a “lot of questions,” and proceeded to tell Jordan how she felt that he abandoned her at the end of their relationship.

In his confessional, Jordan said he and Tori were very happy in their relationship — but admitted the last few months were “dark.” He explained that the COVID lockdowns caused major problems for the couple. And after the split, Tori admits she went into a spiral and retaliated with some pretty wild actions.

One of those actions was a trip with Fessy Shafaat just a few months after she and Jordan called it quits, which she says she did “out of spite.” Tori admits that she hooked up with the Big Brother alum during the vacation, and this “crushed” Jordan.

Fans are ripping into ‘Messy’ Fessy Shafaat over his deleted TikTok

Fessy is also competing in season 38, and Tori confessed that seeing him walk around the house was difficult because he was a “walking, living mistake.” She told Jordan that she’s done a lot of “healing” since their breakup, and she apologized to him for what she “put him through” when they were dating.

She also admitted to struggling with depression, and revealed that she was now on medication. Ultimately, the two shared a hug and told each other they had each others’ backs.

“You dealt with a lot,” Tori said. “You’re a really good guy and you deserve a lot, Jordan. And I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

In his confessional, Jordan told MTV cameras that he still loves Tori “and the person that she is, and her heart, and her kindness. That doesn’t go away from her just because I’m not with her anymore.”

After hearing Tori’s “mistake” comment, though, Fessy clapped back by posting a TikTok video. On the top of the clip he wrote, “when they call you a walking living mistake but you pulled with ease.” He then mouthed the words “a win is a win.” It didn’t take long for fans to rip into Fessy, and he quickly deleted the video.

‘The Challenge’ fans call out Fessy Shafaat for being Tori Deal’s ‘rebound’

In response to Fessy’s now-deleted video one fan wrote, “Pulled with ease? We all watched the seasons where he had no chance with her … He had an entire convo with [Cory Wharton] about it.” Another added, “Pulling a girl sad after her engagement ending is not a win messy fessy smh.”

“Imagine bragging about ‘winning’ a girl who is literally in the throes of depression,” a fan wrote on Instagram. Another commented, “dude was a rebound and he thinks he won something.”

Tori did tell US Weekly that hooking up with Fessy was the “worst decision” of her life. She says he’s a good person, but she was in a “really bad spot.”

“Like, I was just living in the s–t of my life,” Tori said. “Going through a breakup is hard. Rebounding is like a thing people do, but I like to think that … I’ve definitely put a lot of work into myself over growing the last two years now. I just put a lot of effort into that and [you] just gotta live with your mistakes and move on.”

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.

