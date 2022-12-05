‘The Challenge’ Fans Call for a Change During Eliminations: ‘It’s Unfair’

The Challenge fans are getting annoyed by the cast helping players during eliminations, especially when the assistance prevents the other team from fairly competing. Therefore, many viewers don’t think season 38 rookies Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutiérrez earned their two elimination wins.

‘The Challenge’ fans call for a change during eliminations

In almost every season of The Challenge, the players competing in elimination have received help from their friends in the cast, who are watching.

Even though it’s happened often, fans are calling for a change. In a Reddit thread, one user explained “on-watchers” should be forbidden from assisting the competitors, deeming it “unbelievably cheap and unfair” as well as uninteresting for viewers to watch.

Welcome to every elimination I’ve ever been in https://t.co/k8cCrqoSbb — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) December 1, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Challenge: USA’: T.J. Lavin Names 3 Competitors Who ‘Really Did Well’ in Eliminations

Someone else pointed out how much eliminations and outcomes change when those competing receive help.

For example, the “peanut gallery” isn’t able to help if the eliminations are more physical-based but including a puzzle, where the audience can see, shifts the results. Several users noted they don’t mind the cast helping as it’s part of the game, but it isn’t fair when the noise prevents the other competing team from hearing each other.

Other fans don’t think help during eliminations is going anywhere

In the most recent episode of The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies, Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald couldn’t communicate due to the crowd, defeating the main point of the elimination and denying them the opportunity actually to compete.

Another agreed, calling it “essentially cheating.”

Let's be honest, no matter how confident you are, CT is probably not someone you want to face in an elimination round. ?



Watch the FULL video for a look back at all of his elimination wins (so far) ➡️ https://t.co/gE7BYWF6YP pic.twitter.com/kccBxGW3Na — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 6, 2021

Someone else pointed out the element of assistance in that way nearly makes the entire game social, similar to Big Brother. They believe The Challenge is different as it allows players to compete instead of relying entirely on a social game and making friends in the house.

One fan noted Wes Bergmann’s infamous “f*** you” line to the crowd when they helped KellyAnne Judd and Jamie Banks during a Rivals 3 elimination as a possible reason why the show won’t prevent the audience from assisting.

Fans think rookies Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser didn’t earn their elimination wins

The Challenge 38 kicked off with many competitors against Turbo Çamkıran as he got into fights with several competitors, seemingly for no reason.

He seemed safe when friend Nany González won a daily mission but refused to talk with them, landing himself in elimination as he apparently wanted. The War of the Worlds champ and partner Tamara Alfaro competed against rookies Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutiérrez in a puzzle, and nearly the entire cast helped the newcomers defeat the former winner as they wanted him out of the house.

Sounds like Olivia and Horacio balance out each other well! ⚖️ But can they stay on the same page while on The Challenge? ?



Find out if these rookies can take home the win when #TheChallenge38 premieres NEXT WEDNESDAY at 8p on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/Kgbay5pWSL — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 4, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Olivia Clarifies if Horacio Actually Had a Girlfriend Back Home

The rookies received help again from the audience during their elimination against Jay and Michele, who the majority of the cast turned against due to their messy gameplay.

They shouted directions at the newcomers, preventing the Survivor stars from hearing each other when the elimination required the teammates to communicate. While the viewers like Horacio and Olivia, many don’t think they earned those two elimination victories, calling them “unfair wins.” The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.