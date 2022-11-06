‘The Challenge’: Fans Wonder Why 3 Female Champs Aren’t Competing in the ‘Global’ Tournament

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Challenge: Global cast.]

Filming for spinoff The Challenge: Global has reportedly already begun, and fans notice that notable female champions are missing from the cast. According to the popular spoiler account PinkRose, The Challenge: Global combines cast members from the MTV franchise and spinoffs USA, Australia, Argentina, and UK. The crew reportedly began filming the upcoming season, which should air on Paramount+, on October 17 in Cape Town, South Africa. PinkRose reports that viewers can expect to see the following competitors in The Challenge: Global:

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (7 wins)

Darrell Taylor (4 wins)

Jordan Wiseley (3 wins)

Weston Bergmann (3 wins)

Jodi Weatherton (2 wins)

Yes Duffy (2 wins)

Jonna Mannion (2 wins)

20-year-old Jonna was channeling her inner Avril Lavigne back in the day! ?



Hit rewind ⏮ and take a look at Jonna's casting tape before watching her compete on #TheChallengeAllStars3, exclusively streaming on @paramountplus! ? pic.twitter.com/TQDkOfxoSk — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 18, 2022

Amber Borzotra (1 win)

Kaycee Clark (1 win)

Tori Deal (3-time finalist)

Kellyanne Judd (3-time finalist, including spinoff All Stars)

Nelson Thomas (2-time finalist)

Theo Campbell (War of the Worlds finalist)

Nia Moore (All Stars 3 finalist)

‘The Challenge: USA’

Danny McCray (1 win)

Sarah Lacina (1 win)

Don't sleep on Sarah and Leo now! They got voted in and fully DOMINATED this elimination. ? #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/VgxLqWvuwf — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 5, 2022

Ben Driebergen (1-time finalist)

Justine Ndiba (1-time finalist)

‘The Challenge: Argentina’

Benjamin Alfonso

Claudia Albertario

Rodrigo Cascon

Sofia Jujuy Jimenez

‘The Challenge: Australia’

Emily Seebohm

Grant Crapp

Kiki Morris

Troy Cullen

‘The Challenge UK’

Kaz Crossley

Nathan Henry

Tristan Phipps

Zara Zoffany

Fans wonder why Cara Maria Sorbello didn’t return for ‘The Challenge: Global’

When the cast list dropped for The Challenge: Global, many fans noticed the lack of female representation among the winners from the franchise. There are five male champions to four women winners, and all the men have multiple victories.

Therefore, they wondered why Cara Maria Sorbello, who has competed in nine finals and won two, didn’t get invited to the spinoff series.

Cara's becoming a staple in these Finals ? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/aoUnP2IoXn — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 2, 2019

She boasts an impressive elimination record with 13 wins to 6 losses and holds numerous records, including the most elimination wins by a female, the most final appearances, and the most consecutive appearances in a final.

Additionally, she shares records for the most consecutive seasons competed in and the most appearances in a season before winning one. Her Vendettas victory also made her the first solo Challenge winner. Cara Maria responded to the noise by claiming she hadn’t received an invitation to return. “If only I was a male Challenge winner instead,” she added.

Female champs Ashley Mitchell and Jenny West are also not a part of the cast

Fans also named Ashley Mitchell as someone they wanted to see compete, noting she holds the record for most money won by a female.

Following her Invasion of the Champions victory, she infamously kept the money for herself in Final Reckoning, etching her name in the Challenge history books.

Relive the moment Jenny became a Challenge CHAMPION! ? #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/KHleDpcssa — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 19, 2020

However, she hasn’t appeared on the show again since her Spies, Lies, and Allies disqualification for breaking the rules.

Finally, many fans expressed their desire for Jenny West to come back. She only competed in two seasons but proved a dominant threat by finishing the Total Madness final ahead of everyone else, including seven-time champ Johnny Bananas. The UK native was an alternate in Double Agents but never appeared in the show.