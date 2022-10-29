‘The Challenge’: Fessy Shafaat Claps Back at Tori Deal for Calling Him a ‘Walking Living Mistake’

The Challenge star Fessy Shafaat clapped back at co-star Tori Deal for calling him a “walking living mistake” in a recent episode. The two previously hooked up after her breakup with champ Jordan Wiseley.

During the October 26 episode of The Challenge Season 38, Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley opened up about their breakup as the formerly engaged couple reunited for the first time since their late 2020 split.

She admitted she went on a spiral after he ended their relationship, ultimately leading to her going on a vacation with co-star Fessy Shafaat. The three-time finalist revealed they hooked up, which she claimed was “out of spite,” and acknowledged it upset Jordan.

Due to the hurt it caused him, especially as it’s been rumored that he refused to get back with her after discovering the trip, Tori admitted she views Fessy as a “walking living mistake.” Tori and Jordan later talked as the rest of the cast let loose, and she apologized for hurting him.

Fessy took exception to Tori’s comparison as he posted a TikTok video shortly after the episode aired clapping back at her. He titled the video, “when they call you a walking living mistake but you pulled with ease,” and then mouthed, “a win is a win” to the accompanying audio. He has since deleted the TikTok.

Fessy and Tori went on a vacation together after her breakup with Jordan

In an episode of 2021’s The Challenge Season 36, Fessy revealed his attraction toward Tori, even though she was engaged to Jordan at the time.

He thought they shared a “genuine connection” but insisted nothing romantic happened while in the house. After filming wrapped, which began in late August 2020, a fan uploaded a picture of Tori and Fessy at a bar while vacationing together in Turks and Caicos.

Additionally, viewers believed they overheard Tori in the background of one of his Instagram Live videos.

However, neither acknowledged the vacation until January 2021, when he insisted “nothing happened” and claimed they were only friends. During the reunion, which aired in late April 2021, Tori briefly spoke about the infamous trip and backed his story. Additionally, she clarified they both were single at the time of the vacation.

Fessy later clarified the Turks and Caicos vacation

After The Challenge Season 37 concluded filming in June 2021, Fessy went on another vacation with a different co-star, Amanda Garcia, as the two had a romantic relationship throughout the season.

They went live on Instagram together after the Mexico trip, where he clarified the Turks and Caicos getaway with Tori.

According to the two-time finalist, he and Tori were allies during season 36 but didn’t flirt as she was engaged to Jordan at the time. Following filming, he explained they were both single and wanted to test their connection in the real world, resulting in the vacation.

Additionally, he claimed Tori paid for his ticket. Amanda wanted him to clarify the situation because several followers began pointing out his presumed pattern of taking his co-stars on vacations after the season. Fessy and Amanda made their relationship Instagram official before splitting a month later when pictures surfaced of the Big Brother star hanging out with an unknown woman. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.