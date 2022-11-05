‘The Challenge’: Fessy Shafaat Details His Past With Teammate Moriah Jadea; Did They Date?

The Challenge star Fessy Shafaat returned for season 38 alongside rookie Moriah Jadea. Did the teammates previously date before entering the competition together?

Fessy Shafaat details his past with ‘The Challenge 38’ teammate Moriah Jadea

Two-time finalist Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat returned for The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies and brought Orlando-based influencer Moriah Jadea as his teammate.

During Episode 213 of The Challenge Mania podcast, co-hosted by former champ Derrick Kosinski, the four-time competitor detailed his history with his partner. According to Fessy, he noticed Moriah on Instagram before appearing on reality television and began “liking” her pictures and sending her direct messages.

Will Faysal and Moriah be able to keep up the lead and win this week's challenge?



Find out tonight during an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 at 8/7c on @MTV!

He claims she finally responded after he got verified on the app, and went on a couple of dates together. However, it didn’t work out as he believed she wanted a relationship at the time, but they remained friends.

When Fessy heard the cast could bring anyone they wanted, he thought of Moriah because she has a “pure heart” and frequently worked out. Additionally, he didn’t want to bring his sister. Unlike rookie pair Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle, the two clarified they were only there to win and allowed each other to pursue other cast members as they pleased.

Moriah and Fessy have won a daily mission in ‘The Challenge 38’

In a clip showcasing the pairs, Fessy and Moriah explained how they met and planned to win the competition together. He pointed out hadn’t competed with a female friend before and noted they planned to use their social ability and single status to their advantage.

Additionally, he acknowledged her “mouthpiece” as her best skill, adding that she talks to other cast members he might not get along with, allowing them to keep their bases covered.

What's Faysal and Moriah's approach for #TheChallenge38? FULL SEND BABY!



The Challenge: Ride Or Dies premieres WED OCT 12 at 8p on @MTV!

While Moriah is admittedly nervous about the daily missions, she noted that Fessy frequently calms her down beforehand, which she finds helpful. The two remained safe but won in episode 3, giving them the power to nominate three pairs for elimination, alongside the daily losers, throwing in one.

Moriah and Fessy put Johnny and Ravyn, who vocalized their intention to target the veterans, straight into elimination and ended up going home in a memorable Hall Brawl-like game. Moriah has laid low so far, while Fessy has cuddled with several co-stars so far.

Fessy has reached the finals twice in four seasons of ‘The Challenge’

After appearing on reality TV shows American Ninja Warrior and Big Brother, Fessy, a collegiate football player, tried his hand at The Challenge.

He debuted on season 35’s Total Madness and immediately made a mark as a rookie by eliminating three-time champ Jordan Wiseley on his way to placing fourth in the finals.

Fessy returned for Double Agents and won the first two daily missions alongside veteran Aneesa Ferreira. However, he continued to switch partners as he didn’t believe he could win with Aneesa, eventually throwing himself into elimination to run the finals with Big Brother ally Kaycee Clark.

Unfortunately, she injured her ankle, and the two placed fourth. The Orlando native came back for last season’s Spies, Lies, and Allies, but an argument with friend Josh Martinez resulted in an early disqualification. Will he get his first win alongside Moriah? The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.