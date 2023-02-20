‘The Challenge’: Fessy Shafaat Thinks He Would’ve ‘Smoked’ Devin and Tori in the Finals

The Challenge star Fessy Shafaat thinks he and Moriah Jadea would have “smoked” Devin Walker and Tori Deal in the Ride or Dies finals had they made it.

Fessy Shafaat said he would’ve ‘smoked’ Devin Walker and Tori Deal in ‘Ride or Dies’ final

During the Double Agents reunion, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Devin Walker got into a heated exchange when discussing their final placements throughout their time on the show.

While Fessy insisted he’s a “good competitor,” Devin pointed out that Fessy has finished as a fourth-place finalist in back-to-back seasons, the only ones he’s competed in, noting that the Are You the One? alum has also finished last in the finals. Therefore, Devin thinks they’re on the same level. However, Fessy claimed that his co-star would never win a season.

Congrats on the win ???

But if them sticks didn’t break in that last elimination from not supporting my body weight we would’ve smoked y’all in the final just like we did in the mini final. https://t.co/rqxCS6CoWN — Faysal Shawn Shafaat (@fessyfitness) February 16, 2023

After a third-place finish in the subsequent Spies, Lies, and Allies, where Fessy was disqualified by the third episode, Devin notched his first victory in Ride or Dies, where Fessy got eliminated just before the finals.

Following his feat, a user tweeted the clip from the reunion of the Big Brother alum telling Devin he would never win, adding, “Devin should never let Faysal live this moment down.” The Florida native saw the tweet and replied, congratulating his nemesis on the victory. However, he noted his belief that if the elimination that knocked him out of the game had suited his body better, “we would’ve smoked y’all in the final just like we did in the mini-final.”

Moriah Jadea and Fessy were eliminated just before the finals

Paired with Orlando native and rookie Moriah Jadea, the duo established themselves as a threat when they dominated a finals-based challenge.

Their win also allowed them to pick teams, but the pair immediately got targeted when the opportunity came. He ended up in elimination against ally Nelson Thomas, which he won, but Nany González sent her home in the following episode.

Fessy isn't Moriah's #1 anymore?! ?



See if this ride-or-die pair can make amends during an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/d8sRLNxmfb — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 27, 2022

The two were able to re-enter the game after winning the redemption game but were quickly eliminated for good shortly later, just before the finals.

The challenge, which required them to climb a rope bridge using three rungs, wasn’t suited for Fessy’s body type. Tori Deal, who won alongside Devin, has admitted in an episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast that they were concerned about competing against Fessy and Moriah for the million-dollar payout based on their domination in the mini-final.

Devin and Tori won ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

For the first time in Challenge history, the finals lasted 100 hours. It began with a 60-mile trek on a stationary bicycle before completing five checkpoints the following day.

During Day 2, Aneesa Ferreira almost immediately rolled her ankle after Jordan Wiseley instructed them off-trail, and Nany González realized she had injured her knee during the biking section.

Absolutely no one:

Tori & Devin: pic.twitter.com/jT3fcPz2kJ — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 9, 2021

Additionally, rookie Olivia Kaiser got disqualified when she accidentally launched a golf ball into her face, breaking it. It continued with a massive eating portion the following day before the remaining teams had to make their way through a corn maze to host T.J. Lavin.

The first team to arrive, Devin and Tori, were immune, but Aneesa and Jordan had to face off in elimination against Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González. Ultimately, Aneesa’s injury caught up to her, losing just before the final stage. Tori and Devin competed against Banany for the title and secured it when the exes buried an essential piece of their puzzle, notching their first victory.