‘The Challenge’: Fessy Shafaat Starts a GoFundMe, and If He Hits His Goal, We Never Have to See Him — or His Ego — Again

The Challenge star Fessy Shafaat didn’t make it to the finals (again) of season 38, Ride or Dies. The four-time competitor lost his first-ever elimination challenge in the last episode before the final, failing once again to live up to his own hype.

Many fans have made it clear they are over Fessy’s ego at this point, and would have no problem with the Big Brother alum exiting The Challenge for good. Now, Fessy has actually given his haters the chance to put their money where their mouth is.

‘The Challenge’ star Fessy Shafaat | MTV

Fessy Shafaat believes he is one of the greatest players to ever compete on ‘The Challenge’

Before his failure in season 38, Fessy had a lot to say about where he sees himself among the greatest Challenge athletes of all time. He claimed on the Challenge Mania podcast that no one could beat him in the physical eliminations. And he wrote on social media that he thinks he’s among the best to have ever competed — putting himself in the category of GOATS Johnny Bananas and CT Tamburello.

I’m top 10 male challengers all time regardless of how this final plays out and if you don’t see that you’re just a hater. — Faysal Shawn Shafaat (@fessyfitness) January 30, 2023

After his elimination in Ride or Dies, Fessy continued bragging on Twitter about how great he thinks he is — and that notorious ego that fans are starting to get tired of was on full display.

“I’m top 10 male challengers all time regardless of how this final plays out and if you don’t see that you’re just a hater,” Fessy wrote.

Fessy Shafaat starts a GoFundMe for his retirement, so fans never have to see him again

Apparently, Fessy is aware of his haters on social media who are tired of his over-inflated ego. After four seasons with zero wins and not a penny in prize money, fans continue to call him out for being all talk and not understanding what it takes to win.

In response, “Messy” Fessy has started a GoFundMe for his “retirement” from The Challenge. He promises that if he raises one million dollars — equal to the amount of a season’s worth of prize money — fans would never have to see him again. His post begins with a “brag” that includes his show stats.

“Hello! My name is Faysal Shafaat but a lot of you know me as Fessy. I have been on MTV’S The Challenge for the past four seasons and have been on over 62 episodes, 2 final appearances, 12 daily challenge wins, and 5 elimination wins,” he writes.

The former college football player then says it’s been brought to his attention that “a lot” of social media accounts don’t want him to continue on The Challenge because of his “abundance of self-confidence and savage gameplay.”

‘The Challenge’ fans aren’t willing to pay him to go away

Fessy goes on to write that if it’s “truly the case” that fans of The Challenge don’t want him on the show anymore, then all it takes for him to retire is to raise a million bucks.

“I will retire from the show and never go on again. It’s never been about the fame. I just want the bag. This is the only way we all can get what we want. If this does not reach $1,000,000 that is okay too. I just will take it as you guys want me on every season, and I will show up every time they call,” Fessy writes.

As of the time of publication, he’s raised $60.

The Challenge is now playing on MTV.