‘The Challenge: Global’ Fan Favorites and Former Winners Already Eliminated From the Competition

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for ‘The Challenge: Global, including the cast and first 10 players eliminated.]

Spinoff The Challenge: Global initially sought to bring together the winners of USA, Argentina, Australia, and UK for an ultimate face-off with the winners. It appears the show also includes veterans from the MTV flagship series, such as Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Tori Deal. Spoiler accounts have released the first 10 players eliminated from the upcoming Paramount+ hosted show, and they feature a few familiar faces.

‘The Challenge: Global’ is presented by all the hosts of the spinoffs

According to the known spoiler account PinkRose, filming for The Challenge: Global began October 17 in Cape Town, South Africa.

"I don't think there was a dry eye in the house and it showed how tough that guy is." ?



After a life-threatening injury back in 2010, TJ reveals what it felt like to return back on set.

It appears as though the spinoff is hosted by all the presenters of The Challenge: USA (TJ Lavin), The Challenge: Argentina (Marley), The Challenge: Australia (Brihony Dawson), and The Challenge: UK (Mark Wright) as pictures have surfaced of the crew online. Viewers can expect to see the following players on The Challenge: Global, barring any changes.

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ competitors

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (7 wins)

Darrell Taylor (4 wins)

Jordan Wiseley (3 wins)

Weston Bergmann (3 wins)

Jodi Weatherton (2 wins)

Yes Duffy (2 wins)

Jonna Mannion (2 wins)

Amber Borzotra (1 win)

Amber Borzotra (1 win)

Kaycee Clark (1 win)

Tori Deal (3-time finalist)

Kellyanne Judd (3-time finalist, including spinoff All Stars)

Nelson Thomas (2-time finalist)

Theo Campbell (War of the Worlds finalist)

Nia Moore (All Stars 3 finalist)

Cast members from ‘The Challenge: USA’

Danny McCray (1 win)

Sarah Lacina (1 win)

Who's gonna tell Ben he's on a show that's purpose is to lie, cheat, and steal? ?



Ben Driebergen (1-time finalist)

Ben Driebergen (1-time finalist)

Justine Ndiba (1-time finalist)

Players from ‘The Challenge: Argentina’

Benjamin Alfonso

Claudia Albertario

Rodrigo Cascon

Sofia Jujuy Jimenez

‘The Challenge: Australia’ competitors

Emily Seebohm

Grant Crapp

Kiki Morris

Troy Cullen

Cast members from ‘The Challenge UK’

Kaz Crossley

Nathan Henry

Tristan Phipps

Tristan Phipps

Zara Zoffany

Fan favorites and two winners have already gotten eliminated from ‘The Challenge: Global’

Nearly three weeks after the cast began filming, 10 competitors had already been eliminated. So far, Argentina’s Benjamin appears to be the last from his original standing as Claudia, Sofia, and Rodrigo have gone home. Additionally, UK’s Nathan and Zara, as well as Australia’s Grant, have gotten eliminated as well as Nelson, Nia, Wes, and Jonna from the American adaptation.

After initially appearing on Are You the One?, Nelson began competing on The Challenge and has made it to two finals in his eight-season career.

After initially appearing on Are You the One?, Nelson began competing on The Challenge and has made it to two finals in his eight-season career.

Nia proved herself in Battle of the Exes 2 alongside Leroy Garrett, where the duo eliminated three teams on their way to the finals. However, she got disqualified shortly before due to inappropriately touching another competitor. The veteran recently returned to the franchise for spinoff All Stars 3, finishing third.

After 14 appearances on the show, Wes has racked up five final appearances, winning two. He got his third victory in All Stars 3. Additionally, Jonna made it to the finals in all three seasons of All Stars, winning two after failing to make the finals in any of the five seasons she competed in the flagship series. The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.