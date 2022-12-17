‘The Challenge’ Global Tournament Cast Features Some of the Biggest Names of All Time — With 1 Major Exclusion

The Challenge global tournament has officially wrapped filming in Cape Town, South Africa. In the first-ever competition of its kind, legends from the MTV flagship series will be taking on winners and top competitors from versions of The Challenge around the globe. According to the rumored cast list, fans will get to witness some of the biggest names of all time competing for the $500K prize — with one major exclusion.

CT Tamburello | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

The rumored cast of ‘The Challenge’ global tournament features some of the biggest names of all time

According to spoilers on Vevmo, the cast of The Challenge Global Tournament will be loaded with some of the reality competition series’ biggest names. The “legends” from the MTV flagship series who are competing include:

Amber Borzotra, 1 championship — The Challenge: Double Agents

Darrell Taylor, 4 championships — The Challenge: Gauntlet, Inferno, Inferno 2 & Fresh Meat

Jodi Weatherton, 2 championships — The Challenge: The Gauntlet 2 & The Duel Winner

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, 7 championships — The Challenge: The Island, The Ruins, Rivals 1-2, Exes, Free Agents & Total Madness

Jonna Mannion, 2 championships — The Challenge: All Stars 2 & 3

Jordan Wiseley, 3 championships — The Challenge: Exes 2, Dirty 30 & WOTW 2

Kaycee Clark, 1 championship — The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Kellyanne Judd — Real World: Sydney/Challenge

Nelson Thomas — Are You The One/Challenge Finalist & Challenge

Nia Moore, 1 final — The Real World: Portland & Challenge

Theo Campbell — Love Island UK & Challenge

Tori Deal — Are You The One? & Challenge

Wes Bergmann, 3 championships — The Challenge: The Duel, Rivals 2 & All Stars 3

Yes Duffy, 2 championships — The Challenge: 2000 & All Stars 1

‘The Challenge’ Expands to CBS, Adds Global All-Star Tournament on Paramount+ https://t.co/G7sdkzffZ5 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 15, 2022

There is 1 major exclusion from the global tournament cast

The “MVP’s” who will be competing in the tournament come from The Challenge: USA and from international versions of the series.

Ben Driebergen (Survivor & The Challenge: USA)

Benjamin Alfonso (Actor & The Challenge: Argentina)

Claudia Albertario (Actress & The Challenge: Argentina)

Danny McCray (Survivor & The Challenge: USA Winner)

Emily Seebohm (Olympic Swimmer, I am a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here AU & The Challenge: Australia)

Grant Crapp (Love Island AUS & The Challenge: Australia)

Justine Ndiba (Love Island USA & The Challenge: USA)

Kaz Crossley (Love Island UK & The Challenge: UK)

Kiki Morris (The Bachelor AUS & The Challenge: Australia)

Nathan Henry (Geordie Shore & The Challenge: UK)

Sarah Lacina (Survivor & The Challenge: USA Winner)

Rodrigo Cascon (Morning Show Chef & The Challenge: Argentina)

Sofia Jujuy Jimenez (La Academia ARG & The Challenge: Argentina)

Tristan Phipps (Made in Chelsea & The Challenge: UK)

Troy Cullen (Ninja Warrior AUS & The Challenge : AUS)

Zara Zoffany (MTV The Royal World & The Challenge UK)

The alternates were rumored to be Jenny West and Brad Fiorenza, who were on location just in case someone was DQ’d due to COVID. The one major name that wasn’t included as a legend, MVP, or alternate was 19-time competitor and five-time winner CT Tamburello.

Will ‘The Challenge’ GOAT ever compete again?

During a recent appearance on Devin Walker’s weekly show Bet on Devin on the Vegas Insider podcast, CT explained that after his back-to-back wins on Double Agents and Spies, Lies, and Allies, he was ready to take a break from The Challenge. But instead of getting some rest and preparing to compete again in the future, CT seemingly indicated that this Challenge break could be permanent.

“After the back-to-back win, at this point I basically… I think it’s time to just ride off into the sunset. I always say never say never and all that but now what, you know?” CT said.

“I don’t wanna go down that rabbit hole again of The Challenge and what it is and how I’m getting older and I’ve done it for so long and I don’t really have anything to prove. I think a lot of it also has to do with, I wanna do something else because… I don’t know if my heart’s in The Challenge anymore.”

He wouldn’t officially declare that he’s retired, but CT did say that he is taking this current break for a specific reason — he wants to spend more time with his family.

MTV has not announced a premiere date for The Challenge global tournament.