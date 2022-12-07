‘The Challenge’ Global Tournament Final Four Includes Past and Present Champions and 1 Former Couple [SPOILERS]

The Challenge Global Tournament will feature big names from the MTV flagship series taking on international winners and top competitors. Filming has just wrapped in Cape Town, South Africa. And according to spoilers, some of the most famous faces from The Challenge will be competing for the $500K prize. As for the final four, it will feature past and present champions and one former couple.

Caution: Major spoilers ahead!

‘The Challenge: USA’ winners will be featured on the Global Tournament as will host TJ Lavin | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

‘The Challenge’ Global Tournament cast features ‘legends’ and ‘MVPs’

According to spoilers on Vevmo, TJ Lavin will be hosting this new “War of Worlds” tournament featuring competitors from around the globe. However, Mark Wright from The Challenge: UK, Brihony Dawson from The Challenge: Australia, and Marley from The Challenge: Argentina will also be involved in some capacity.

The cast of The Challenge Global Tournament will reportedly be loaded with some of the reality competition series’ biggest names. The “legends” from the MTV flagship series who will be competing are:

‘The Challenge’ Expands to CBS, Adds Global All-Star Tournament on Paramount+ https://t.co/G7sdkzffZ5 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 15, 2022

Amber Borzotra, Darrell Taylor, Jodi Weatherton, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Jonna Mannion, Jordan Wiseley, Kaycee Clark, Kellyanne Judd, Nelson Thomas, Nia Moore, Theo Campbell, Tori Deal, Wes Bergmann, and Yes Duffy.

The final four pairs include past and present champions and 1 former couple

The “MVP’s” who will be competing in the tournament come from spinoffs, including The Challenge: USA and the international versions of the series. The American MVP competitors are Ben Driebergen, Danny McCray, Justine Ndiba, and Sarah Lacina.

The international MVP competitors are:

Benjamin Alfonso (Actor & The Challenge: Argentina)

Claudia Albertario (Actress & The Challenge: Argentina)

Emily Seebohm (Olympic Swimmer, I am a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here AU & The Challenge: Australia)

Grant Crapp (Love Island AUS & The Challenge: Australia)

Kaz Crossley (Love Island UK & The Challenge: UK)

Kiki Morris (The Bachelor AUS & The Challenge: Australia)

Nathan Henry (Geordie Shore & The Challenge: UK)

Rodrigo Cascon (Morning Show Chef & The Challenge: Argentina)

Sofia Jujuy Jimenez (La Academia ARG & The Challenge: Argentina)

Tristan Phipps (Made in Chelsea & The Challenge: UK)

Troy Cullen (Ninja Warrior AUS & The Challenge : AUS)

Zara Zoffany (MTV The Royal World & The Challenge UK)

Some Updates:



– The Challenge Global Tournament departure is within the next 2 weeks.



– Ride or Dies reunion is set to film 2nd week in December.



– All Stars 4 calls have began, it is expected to film early January.



– Real World Homecoming S4 is still being worked on. — GamerVev (@GamerVev) October 7, 2022

The starting teams will feature one legend paired with one MVP, and spoilers indicate that fans could be quite surprised with the elimination order. When it comes to the final four, it will include past and present champions and one former couple.

Who will win ‘The Challenge’ Global Tournament?

The four teams who will make it to the final, according to spoilers, are Tori Deal and Danny McCray, Kaz Crossley and Jordan Wiseley, Kaycee Clark and Troy Cullen, and Theo Campbell and Sarah Lacina. The winners who will take home the $500k prize are Jordan and Kaz.

We should also share that there will reportedly be an epic elimination rematch that fans can look forward to witnessing. According to Monsters & Critics, on the way to their victory, Jordan and Kaz will face off against one of the GOATS, Johnny Bananas and Justine Ndiba.

There are people on The Challenge Global that have never won a show, made a final on The Challenge, or won a season/spin-off of The Challenge. Basically Queen Anika from Invasion was eligible for this show!



Concept clearly has changed & is more of a “global” tournament. — GamerVev (@GamerVev) October 18, 2022

A premiere date for The Challenge Global Tournament has not been announced, but we do know it will be available exclusively on Paramount+.

