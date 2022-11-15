‘The Challenge’ GOAT CT Tamburello Claims His Marriage Is ‘Irretrievably Broken’

The Challenge GOAT CT Tamburello has filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Lilianet “Lili” Solares. This isn’t the first time that reports have emerged of trouble in the marriage. But, this is the first time that paperwork has been filed to terminate the union. According to CT, his marriage is now “irretrievably broken.”

‘The Challenge’ star has filed for divorce due to his marriage being ‘irretrievably broken’

TMZ is reporting that CT — one of the longest-running competitors on MTV’s reality competition series — has filed for divorce from his wife Lili. On Monday, November 14, CT filed at a Florida courthouse. But, it’s still unclear what caused the split.

CT and Lili tied the knot in 2018, and their wedding was part of an MTV special. The couple also shares a six-year-old son named Christopher Jr.

Before the wedding, CT must travel to see his family and convince them to come, which might be the biggest challenge he's ever faced… ✈️



Tune into the two-week special event, starting this Tuesday at 9/8c ? #CTsGettingMarried pic.twitter.com/9IksytAEaz — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 7, 2018

This past summer, it appeared that CT and Lili’s marriage was in a good place when he posted a photo of the couple on social media. They were posing for the pic at an MTV event, and in the caption CT wrote, “date night with my babes.”

CT Tamburello said he was ‘in the doghouse’ earlier this year

In January of this year, rumors were swirling about problems in CT’s marriage and there was speculation that he and Lili had broken up. It was CT who actually sparked the rumors when he posted a video of himself listening to a remix of Halsey’s Without Me. The Challenge star then posted another video to shoot down the rumors.

“Hey guys, quick PSA about my post from last night, I love my wife, we’re not breaking up. I’m sorry if I misled some of you into believing that we were breaking up, that was not my intention,” CT said.

SINGLE CT ON THE CHALLENGE BOUT TO GO CRAZYYYYYY https://t.co/zEh7aq4PoT — Lexx Casanova (@CasanovaLexx) November 11, 2022

“I’m away filming and we were in between scenes, I was listening to some music and I like that song, I like that remix, so I figured I’d post it why now and didn’t think anything of it.”

He also said at the time that after posting that song and going to bed “exhausted,” he “woke up in the dog house” with his wife because of the comments speculating about their relationship.

‘The Challenge’ star insisted that he still loved his wife

“I can understand why she’s upset,” CT continued in the video. “People have got to chill, I’m usually pretty private with social media for this exact reason but I wanted to come on and address this because I do think it was important enough to address. I love my wife, I love my family and we are not breaking up.”

CT also captioned the post with, “PSA: I ❤️ My Wife.”

You know MTV is on the phone right now trying to book a "CT's Getting Divorced" mini-series. https://t.co/Qaux9f2bvf — The Challenge (@MTVsChallenges) November 11, 2022

Before those breakup rumors in, CT said on an episode of Double Agents in 2020 that he and Lili had briefly separated the year prior. However, at that time they were able to work things out and get back together.

New episodes of The Challenge: Ride or Dies air Wednesdays on MTV.

