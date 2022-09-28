‘The Challenge’ GOAT CT Tamburello Hints That His Break Might Be Permanent — ‘I Think It’s Time to Just Ride off Into the Sunset’

The Challenge is coming back for season 38, with the theme of “Ride or Dies.” The cast list of 34 competitors includes seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio, returning for the 23rd time. But absent this upcoming season is the “other” Challenge GOAT, Chris “CT” Tamburello. After scoring back-to-back wins in seasons 36 and 37, CT is taking a break — and the 42-year-old recently hinted that this break might be permanent.

CT Tamburello has barely taken a break from ‘The Challenge’

CT has competed on The Challenge 19 times since he made his MTV debut on Real World: Paris back in 2003. He has five wins on his resume, including back-to-back wins in the two most recent seasons — Double Agents and Spies, Lies, and Allies.

Over the course of the past two decades, CT has transitioned from a young 20-something hothead who got himself DQ’d a couple of times to a mature and fiercely competitive Challenge legend.

But with all of those impressive stats comes the fact that CT has barely taken a break from the MTV reality competition. He’s competed in eight of the last nine seasons without time off, until now.

The ‘Challenge’ GOAT says it’s time ‘to just ride off into the sunset’

During a recent appearance on Devin Walker’s weekly show Bet on Devin on the Vegas Insider podcast, CT explained that he was ready to take a break after season 37. But instead of getting a little rest and relaxation, CT seemingly indicated that this Challenge break could be permanent.

“After the back-to-back win, at this point I basically… I think it’s time to just ride off into the sunset. I always say never say never and all that but now what, you know?” CT said.

“I don’t wanna go down that rabbit hole again of The Challenge and what it is and how I’m getting older and I’ve done it for so long and I don’t really have anything to prove. I think a lot of it also has to do with, I wanna do something else because… I don’t know if my heart’s in The Challenge anymore.”

CT Tamburello still loves ‘The Challenge’

CT insisted that he still loves The Challenge, and noted that he “grew up in front of everybody” on the show. “But… think about it, you film two a year plus the spinoffs and whatnot, you’re gone 6, 8, 9 months out of the year, I don’t know if I can do that,” he said.

He wouldn’t officially declare that he’s retired, but CT did say that he is taking this current break for a specific reason — he wants to spend more time with his family.

“My son’s five years old. I film two shows a year, three months a piece, that’s half the year I’m gone. I can’t do that because he’s older now.” CT told Entertainment Weekly. “Retire? I don’t have it in me to ever say I’m going to retire.”

He won’t rule out the spinoff shows like All Stars, either. But, CT has shifted his career focus a bit to acting. He is currently starring in the film The Most Dangerous Game alongside Tom Berenger, Casper Van Dien, and Judd Nelson.

