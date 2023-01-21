‘The Challenge’: Where Do Horacio Gutiérrez and Laurel Stucky Stand After the Show?

The Challenge newcomer Horacio Gutiérrez is quickly making a case for Rookie of the Year as the El Paso native has tied a franchise record of five elimination wins in a season. With his recent surprising victory over three-time champ Jordan Wiseley, the newcomer is beginning to make a name for himself and could become a regular on the show. During the first few weeks in the house, he hit it off with veteran Laurel Stucky before things ended due to his previous romantic connection with someone back home. Where do Horacio and Laurel stand after The Challenge 38?

Horacio Gutiérrez says he and Laurel Stucky have an ‘amazing relationship’ after ‘The Challenge 38’

Rookie Horacio Gutiérrez quickly became involved with Free Agents winner Laurel Stucky after entering Ride or Dies.

However, the two chose to end things once she caught real feelings for the newcomer, as he had someone that he romantically pursued before leaving for the show.

In his January 2023 interview with the Challenge Mania podcast, Horacio explained that he had to create a “boundary” with Laurel because he noticed how close they were getting.

Although he insisted he was single at the time, the rookie admitted to previously “talking to someone.” However, Horacio explained he “respects” Laurel and genuinely likes her, which is why he told her the truth. As a result, the rookie noted they currently have an “amazing relationship” as he feels he can approach her about anything.

Horacio made his love interest back home his girlfriend after the show

Additionally, Horacio revealed that he flew straight to person after filming the show and told her about the situation.

Following their conversation, the soccer star said they officially began dating. However, it only lasted for around three weeks due to the long distance.

Horacio and Laurel appear to be single, but it’s unclear if they’ll attempt to pursue a connection outside the house.

According to their social media, it doesn’t seem like the two have hung out after filming. After The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 7 aired, Devin Walker appeared on Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas, where the two questioned if the rookie had a girlfriend back home.

Other ‘The Challenge’ castmates previously claimed he lied about having a girlfriend back home

They claimed he lied about it to curb the constant cuddling with Laurel and other castmates who wanted to get to know the newcomer better.

Bananas referred to Horacio as “the most eligible bachelor” on the show and insisted he witnessed several players flirting with him. Therefore, the seven-time winner claimed the reality TV star faked the relationship to “repel” them.

In a subsequent interview with the Challenge Mania, Horacio’s partner, Love Island champ Olivia Kaiser clarified that she and Horacio never had a romantic connection prior to entering the house as teammates.

Therefore, she was happy for her teammate once she discovered his romance with Laurel, as she felt it helped him come out of his shell. She also clarified that Horacio didn’t have a girlfriend back home but began casually dating someone before leaving to film. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.