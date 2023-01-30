‘The Challenge’: Horacio Detailed His Unseen Flirty Relationship With Tori Deal

The Challenge rookie Horacio Gutiérrez developed a short-lived romance with Free Agents winner Laurel Stucky during season 38. However, it didn’t last long, as he planned to date someone else after the show. Apparently, he also had a flirty relationship with veteran Tori Deal that didn’t make the episodes. The newcomer detailed the unaired romance in a recent interview.

Horacio Gutiérrez detailed an unseen flirty relationship with Tori Deal in season 38

Rookie Horacio Gutiérrez had a thing with former champ Laurel Stucky that ended quickly when he admitted to having someone special back home. After her exit, he had a flirty relationship with veteran Tori Deal that hasn’t made the episodes.

During his January 2023 appearance on Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas, Horacio explained their fling began when he moved into her and Kenny Clark’s room as his roommates got eliminated.

According to the rookie, Tori started “flirting at” him, but he didn’t take it too seriously and laughed at her comments, considering them “banter.” Once Kenny went home, Horacio admitted they got closer. He then moved into her ex Jordan Wiseley’s room, noting it felt “a little awkward” at first due to rumors spreading about his relationship with Tori.

According to the soccer star, he spoke to Jordan about it and clarified that the two hadn’t “hooked up” However, he promised to tell the three-time champ if their relationship escalated. Additionally, Horacio shared a story about a joke in which she pretended to fall into the pool and then asked him to resuscitate her using mouth-to-mouth. The Exatlón star claimed he masterfully avoided it and laughed off her attempt to kiss him.

Horacio said he has an ‘amazing’ relationship with Laurel Stucky after season 38

Before entering the house, Horacio noted he and Laurel hit it off and then ended up rooming together.

However, she chose to end things with him after catching feelings for him and finding out that he had someone he planned to date back home.

Speaking to the Challenge Mania podcast in January 2023, the Texas native explained he had to set a “boundary” with Laurel because he noticed how close they were getting and the potential for it to get serious.

According to Horacio, he entered the game as a single man but admitted to previously “talking to someone” before flying out to film the show. The rookie claimed he told Laurel the truth because he valued and liked her, which is why he feels the two currently have an “amazing” relationship.

Horacio is currently single

During his interview, Horacio also clarified where he stood with the person back home.

The rookie claimed he flew straight to her after the show and shared everything about the situation.

After their conversation, the two began officially dating. However, the relationship only lasted three weeks because the long distance proved too difficult.

He told Challenge Mania and Death, Taxes, and Bananas that he’s currently single, so it doesn’t appear the newcomer has pursued anything with Tori or Laurel, who also seemingly aren’t in relationships. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.