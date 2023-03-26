‘The Challenge’: 5 Things to Know About Host Brihony Dawson

BMX legend TJ Lavin has hosted The Challenge since the show’s 11th season, The Gauntlet 2, in 2005. He’s also hosted spinoffs Champs vs. Stars and All Stars. However, international spinoffs were handled by Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe (Argentina), ex-professional footballer Mark Wright (UK), and AFL host Brihony Dawson (Australia), who became the first nonbinary person to present a major TV show in Australia with their appearance. Here are five things to know about the lead singer and historic host.

Brihony Dawson was born in 1984

Give it up for our host, Brihony Dawson who'll be lighting up your screen in just 5 days time! ?#TheChallengeAU Starts 7.30 Monday on 10 and 10 Play. pic.twitter.com/2DCU0Y2jCZ — The Challenge (@TheChallenge_AU) November 9, 2022

Born Brihony June Dawson in 1984, the Australian native is currently 38 years old. Passionate about music, they attended the Ballarat Academy of Performing Arts in Victoria, Australia. In 2004, Brihony graduated with a Bachelor of Theatre Production. Afterward, they launched their singer and songwriter careers, eventually forming the rock and roll band Last Mistress.

Brihony is a singer in the band LadyHood

Alongside members including Ken Hennessy, Ale Adams, Ben Webster, and Bryan Murphy, the group released at least one album in 2013, Blood, Sweat & Fears. It’s unclear when or why they split up, but around 2015, Brihony joined LadyHood as the lead singer. They went on to tour internationally. The group’s debut EP earned accolades, including Australian Independent Music Award nominations.

Brihony is an Australian football host

In April 2021, Brihony landed a hosting gig for the Australian Football League’s Grand Final Preview Show and the women’s Grand Final. They’ve hosted a few women’s AFL games, presented the 2022 Season 7 W Awards for the AFL alongside FOX sportscaster Sarah Jones, and performed for the Caufield Cup, Melbourne Cup, F1 Grand Prix, Sydney Mardi Gras, PWC, and Australian Open Tennis.

Brihony is the first nonbinary host of a major Australian TV show

In 2022, Brihony was tapped to host the international spinoff The Challenge: Australia. The gig made them the first nonbinary person to present a major TV show in Australia. Additionally, they’re the first nonbinary host of The Challenge and its spinoffs. It initially premiered on Network 10 but switched to free-to-air channel 10 Shake by episode 7, reportedly due to low ratings.

The Challenge: World Championship is bringing together past champions from 4 different countries ? to compete for the title of ALL titles ?, hosted by @TJLavin, Brihony Dawson, @MarkWright_, and @marley_ok!#ChallengeWorldChamp premieres WED MARCH 8 on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/3LKJ7I7DnL — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 25, 2023

Following the series, winners Troy Cullen and Kiki Morris, alongside memorable players Grant Crapp and Emily Seebohm, returned for The Challenge: World Championship to compete with MTV legends against representatives from other international spinoffs including UK, Argentina, and USA. Brihony is also a part of the global competitive series as one of the four hosts.

Brihony is married

While it’s not exactly clear when Brihony met their wife, event manager Shae Dawson, their first Instagram pictures date back to 2018. According to The Family Nation, the couple got married in March 2020 and currently live in Melbourne, Australia, where they raise their child, Rue, together. Not much is known, but Shae as she has a private Instagram account. However, she works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry for the agency Frank Wild.

.@TheChallenge_AU is hitting our TV screen tonight, and host @BrihonyDawson stops by to explain what we can expect.#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/tcvd1V9ZNN — The Project (@theprojecttv) November 14, 2022

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.