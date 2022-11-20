‘The Challenge’: Jakk Maddox Admits to Crushing on Devin Walker: ‘He’s a Man’

The Challenge star Laurel Stucky enjoyed a couple of romantic flings throughout season 38’s Ride or Dies. Her teammate, rookie Jakk Maddox also admitted to developing crushes on castmates during his time in the house.

Jakk Maddox admitted to having a crush on Devin Walker

Rookie Jakk Maddox made his debut on The Challenge Season 38: Ride or Dies alongside Free Agents champ, friend, and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love co-star Laurel Stucky.

Although they made a solid team, his ally Jay Starrett and partner Michele Fitzgerald turned on them, resulting in the duo’s early exit.

Following their elimination, Jakk appeared on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast. When the conversation turned to discuss an attractive player from The Challenge: Argentina, Jakk revealed he developed “energy-based attractions” on two season 38 players while competing.

According to the rookie, he’s attracted to veteran Devin Walker, noting, “he’s a man.” Additionally, he likes Devin’s “a**hole” personality. Veteran Aneesa Ferreira agreed, pointing out that the Rivals 3 finalist has an “appeal” as she also previously crushed on him. The rookie named three-time champ Darrell Taylor as his other crush, as the Road Rules star is “cool and confident in himself.”

Laurel Stucky crushed on a couple of guys during ‘The Challenge 38’

Throughout her first six seasons on The Challenge, Laurel avoided relationship drama for the most part and didn’t hook up with her castmates.

However, during season 38, Laurel developed feelings for rookie Horacio Gutiérrez.

The two spent a lot of time together, and they shared a room. Things went downhill when Laurel realized that Horacio intended to get into a serious relationship after the show concluded filming.

Not wanting to get hurt, Laurel decided to move out of their room and take a break from him. She ended up in the arms of Fessy Shafaat, who was also courting Michele and rookie Colleen Schneider. It appears their relationship wasn’t that serious, as Jakk thinks his partner only wanted someone to cuddle with at the time.

Jakk and Laurel were eliminated by episode 7

Newcomers Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle won the first daily mission and kicked the season off by vocally targeting the veterans. Therefore, they nominated Kailah Casillas and her husband Sam Bird, Tori Deal and Devin, Laurel and Jakk, and rookies Kim Tränka and Colleen.

The German natives pulled the “safe” dagger and chose to save Laurel and Jakk, even though he campaigned against them behind her back. They remained safe until episode 5, when Jakk’s closest friend in the house, Jay, came into power.

His teammate Michele didn’t trust Laurel, and they nominated the duo for elimination. The move upset Laurel as she thought Michele should have talked to her beforehand and pointed out that Jakk’s relationship with Jay protects her. However, Michele and Jay threw the two immediately into elimination.

They sent home Colleen and Kim and returned to the house somewhat willing to move forward with Jay and Michele. But the Survivor stars nominated them again after winning the next daily mission. Having to face friends Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley in the Zone, the team could not put their emotions behind them and were sent home by episode 7. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.