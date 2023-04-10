‘The Challenge’: Jodi Weatherton Said She Apologized to Tori Deal for ‘Childish’ Comment

The Challenge two-time champ Jodi Weatherton reluctantly joined Team Argentina partnered with Benjamin “Benja” Alfonso in World Championship, and has gotten nominated for elimination twice in a row. During the second deliberation, she made a quip at Tori Deal out of frustration. Jodi acknowledged the backhanded remark and claimed she has since apologized to the Ride or Dies winner.

Jodi Weatherton is reluctantly a part of Team Argentina in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

Team Argentina’s Claudia Albertario was the first eliminated, immediately putting the group at a disadvantage.

Additionally, the men representing Argentina seemingly aren’t as strong as the other competitors. Therefore, two-time champ Jodi Weatherton didn’t want to team up with actor Benjamin “Benja” Alfonso and wished to decline when he picked her.

When another Argentina team, Nelson Thomas and Sofia “Jujuy” Jiménez, finished last, the house didn’t hesitate to throw Benja and Jodi into elimination against them.

However, daily challenge winners Jonna Mannion and Grant Crapp decided to protect her and put KellyAnne Judd and Tristan Phipps into elimination, who promptly sent Nelson and Jujuy home. During the subsequent deliberation, the cast opted to repeat their names for nomination.

Jodi apologized to Tori Deal for a ‘childish and immature’ comment

Jodi decided to hit back at Tori Deal, seemingly randomly, as she voted for her ex-fianceé Jordan Wiseley because she thought it would “hurt” the Ride or Dies champ more.

Speaking to the Challenge Mania podcast, Jodi claimed she made the comment because she didn’t care at that point, as she and Benja got nominated for elimination for the second time in a row.

The two-time champ revealed she later apologized to Tori for her “childish and immature” comment but didn’t clarify why she went after the Are You the One? standout, as nearly every other team, voted for her as well.

Jodi admitted her absence from the reality TV community prevented her from understanding everyone’s connections.

Jodi wanted to work with Danny McCray in ‘World Championship’

During the podcast, the two-time champ claimed she wanted to team up with Danny McCray because she thought they would work well together due to his physical capabilities and “laid-back” personality.

Additionally, Danny wants to make moves but is limited in what he can do because of his partnership with Tori Deal, as she has several deep relationships in the house that she’s not willing to risk.

Jodi named her lack of connections as another reason why she and Danny would have paired well together, as she wouldn’t have minded taking shots at anyone. Instead, he has a complicated relationship with his teammate, and she’s at the bottom as the lone remaining duo representing Argentina.

However, the two can work together as Danny’s ally Grant was medically disqualified. Additionally, Team Australia is falling apart. Jodi might be able to use the division to keep the heat off her and Benja as they work their way into an alliance.

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.