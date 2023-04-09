‘The Challenge’: Jodi Weatherton Wanted to Partner With 3 Other Players Before Team Argentina

The Challenge champ Jodi Weatherton didn’t want to team up with Team Argentina’s Benjamín “Benja” Alfonso in World Championship. Instead, she hoped to partner with three other competitors.

Jodi Weatherton wanted to partner with Danny McCray in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

Following back-to-back wins, Road Rules standout Jodi Weatherton left The Challenge community in 2007 before returning for spinoff All Stars 2 15 years later.

After barely missing the finals, she returned as a legend for World Championship (2023). Despite wanting to decline, Jodi teamed up with dwindling Team Argentina’s Benjamín “Benja” Alfonso.

The Challenge: All Stars is BACK! ? Meet the cast who will be battling it out to win it all on @paramountplus! ? Starting with @TinaBarta, Jodi Weatherton, @Cohuttalee and @mtvrrdarrell ? #TheChallengeAllStars2 pic.twitter.com/Ho7tzMimRx — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 13, 2021

However, the Virginia native actually hoped to partner up with USA champ and former NFL player Danny McCray. Speaking to Challenge Mania in an April 2023 episode of the podcast, Jodi explained the legends figured out the global MVPs would pick them as partners in the order in which they completed the qualifier.

Therefore, she said she spent most of her time courting Danny because she, similar to many other competitors, wanted him as a teammate. Aside from his physical abilities, Jodi noted she appreciated his company because his “calm” personality reminded her of her husband.

Jodi also wanted to decline Team Argentina for other competitors

Additionally, Jodi thought they would make a good team due to his “laid back” nature, logical approach, and similar status as married with children.

Even though she knew it might not work out because others wanted to partner with him, and he picked third, Jodi still conversed with him. However, he ultimately chose Tori Deal, reportedly because she’s his wife Kiki’s favorite player.

Jodi's ready to level up her politicking to become the first-ever Challenge World Champion. ? ?



Catch her in action when #ChallengeWorldChamp premieres WED MARCH 8 only on @paramountplus! ? pic.twitter.com/kRuSKH0ill — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 28, 2023

Ideally, the two-time champ would have liked to team up with Australia winner Troy Cullen or UK champ Tristan Phipps, who finished the qualifier near the bottom.

But she knew Argentina’s Rodrigo “Rodri” Cascón or Benja would pick her. Jodi didn’t want to team up with them because they weren’t as physically strong as the other competitors and had already lost Claudia Albertario. Additionally, no winners from Argentina are representing the franchise in World Championship.

Jodi is currently at the bottom of the house in ‘World Championship’

Following the draft, Team Argentina’s Nelson Thomas and Jujuy” Jiménez placed last in the next challenge, guaranteeing their spot in elimination.

Then, Rodri and his teammate Nia Moore finished last in the following challenge, and the cast didn’t waste the opportunity to pit both remaining teams representing Argentina in the Arena against each other.

Vamos Argentina! ? These Global MVPs are fired ? up to compete in the FIRST-EVER Challenge World Championship! ? Watch them represent their beloved country ?? on #ChallengeWorldChamp streaming NOW on @paramountplus! ? pic.twitter.com/wTaEMkroJZ — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 8, 2023

After returning to the house, Jodi and Benja have stayed under the radar as the competitors have started taking shots at people they consider bigger threats.

However, as the only duo in Team Argentina, they’re still on the bottom and are the “easy” names to throw out when the dueling sides don’t want to target one another. It doesn’t seem as though they have many connections, but it looks as though they’ve mostly voted with Team Australia. Due to the many rifts in the teams, except for the UK, Jodi and Benja can survive if they align with the right group(s).

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.