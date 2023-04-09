‘The Challenge’: Johnny ‘Bananas’ Shares His Side of Argument With Sarah; Claims She Took Personal Digs

Seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and The Challenge: USA winner Sarah Lacina haven’t seen eye to eye during World Championship, despite competing on the same team. Their tension came to a head during episode 6 when they got into a heated argument. Bananas has since shared his side of the incident.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Sarah Lacina got into an argument during ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

After Ben Driebergen and Kaycee Clark eliminated Wes Bergmann and Zara Zoffany, the remaining competitors faced off in another daily challenge.

Team UK’s KellyAnne Judd and Tristan Phipps won as Australia’s Grant Crapp and Jonna Mannion clocked a last-place finish.

Not missing the opportunity to weaken Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina’s outside numbers, Tori Deal talked with them about which Australia team to nominate alongside Benjamin “Benja” Alfonso and Jodi Weatherton, the lone members of Team Argentina. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio joined the conversation, and Sarah agreed to vote with them but wanted to know the next steps.

However, Bananas seemingly dismissed her concerns by responding that he’s previously made the mistake of looking too far ahead in the game. Danny defended her by telling the seven-time champ to stop making them feel like “idiots,” and Sarah agreed, adding that Bananas makes her feel dumb. He attempted to explain himself but eventually walked away after she got upset.

Bananas says Sarah made personal digs at him

After the episode aired, Bananas discussed their argument on his podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas with his guest, Wes.

He claimed that Sarah became agitated because he and Tori Deal had disclosed their working relationships with other players, Jordan Wiseley and Wes.

On the other hand, Bananas pointed out that Sarah and Danny haven’t, as he and Tori figured out their secret allegiance to Team Australia based on the votes when the stalemate happened.

Therefore, he thinks Sarah got so upset because the two played the same way they accused the legends of playing the game, hence his “hit a nerve” comment during their argument. Although the episode didn’t portray the interaction as too heated, Bananas claimed she began personal digs, which led to him walking away. “I didn’t want to stoop to that level,” he explained.

Sarah lost a number when Grant Crapp was medically disqualified

Even though they had the conversation to get on the same page, Team USA still didn’t vote together. Ben voted with Bananas for Emily Seebohm and Yes Duffy, but Danny held firm to voting for Kaz Crossley and Jordan.

Additionally, Sarah voted for the other Australian team, Amber Borzotra and Troy Cullen. Ultimately, Emily and Yes and Benja and Jodi were nominated to face Jonna and Grant in the Arena. However, it didn’t matter as Grant was medically disqualified, canceling the elimination.

His exit affects Danny and Sarah as they relied on him and Emily for votes. Their working relationship with Amber and Troy isn’t that strong, especially as the two jumped ship and voted for Yes and Emily when they heard their names were on the chopping block.

Even though Darrell Taylor blindsided Ben into elimination to protect Team Australia, it doesn’t appear as though they’re working with Sarah and Danny. He and teammate Kiki Morris have continued to nominate the first names thrown out: Benja and Jodi and KellyAnne and Tristan. Therefore, it’s unclear exactly where their allegiance lies.

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.